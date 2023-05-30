Michael Marsal Ready for Baja 500

Baja California, Mexico (30 May 2023) – Michael Marsal and the Trotwood Funkworks team will head south to Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico for the BFGoodrich Tires 55th SCORE Baja 500 on June 4th.

The 2023 Baja 500 course will start and finish on Costero Boulevard in the heart of Ensenada.

The race marks the second round of the 2023 SCORE championship schedule, and will feature a circuit just over 487 miles long that will include seven different speed zones and three pit stops.

The Spy Optics Brenthel Trophy Truck Spec prepped by Evan Weller Racing will be first piloted by Michael Marsal with Hudson Hill as his navigator. Also sharing the driving and navigation duties will be Troy Grabowski, and Matthew Martinez.

Marsal looks to build on the momentum from the San Felipe 250 where he scored a fifth place finish. The San Felipe 250 race served as a qualifying run for the Baja 500 as Marsal will start from fourth for the 500 after a competitor will no longer run the race. Marsal looks to build momentum through the 4-race season that started in San Felipe.

Last year the team crossed the finish line 18th after a steering rack needed to be replaced adding about three hours to the team’s time. Marsal started the 2022 Baja 500 behind the wheel and passed the Brenthal TT Spec over to Chuck Dempsey to finish the race.

“We are ready to get back to Baja,” said Marsal. “We’ve been looking forward to this redemption round since last year’s steering issue which took us out of contention. We have a fantastic starting position (4th) and our intention is to capitalize on the favorable tailwinds produced from the SF250. Lots of time and effort has gone into continued improvement on the Brenthel chassis. Let’s get after it.”

The BFGoodrich Tires 55th SCORE Baja 500 will start releasing trophy truck classes at 9:00 am PT. The Trophy Truck Spec class will begin after the Trophy Truck and Trophy Truck Legend classes. The entire race will be streamed live on SCORE International’s website (https://scoremediahouse.com/).