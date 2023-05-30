Zane Smith and the No. 38 ARRMA Ford F-150 Team World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith will return the ever-popular ARRMA RC brand to the track this weekend. Smith will debut the new-look ARMMA Kraton 4S design fans voted on earlier this year at the World Wide Technology (WWT) Raceway.

ARRMA is a brand of Horizon Hobby, the global leader in RC products and accessories. ARRMA is known as the leader in the high-speed, super-tough RC world. ARRMA offers a wide range of performance trucks, buggies, and all-terrain vehicles designed with the enthusiast in mind such as Smith. Smith is the proud owner of an ARRMA Infraction 6S.

Truck activity will begin Friday with practice and qualifying at 6:00 p.m. ET. Saturday’s 200-mile race is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Smith has an impressive record at the flat oval. He has three top-10 finishes in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the track and one pole in the truck. Smith made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the track last season and finished 17th. Smith’s best truck series finish at WWT Raceway is fifth.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“This is always a favorite race of ours. We’ve had fast trucks with Todd and now with Zane, but we always find a little trouble that takes us out of winning. We want to change that this weekend.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“It’s always cool to have ARRMA on the Ford F-150. They are just making killer schemes, and this is another one. The fans voted for it and the RC world is a big one and passionate. I started off racing RC cars and we just want to get more fans involved.

“We’re going to Gateway looking for more wins. This regular season in the truck series comes to an end quickly. It’s a matter of getting wins for us to collect playoff points.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.