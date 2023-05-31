Hans HairClub and Spencer Boyd Join Forces in St. Louis

Mooresville, NC (May 31, 2023) – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, Spencer Boyd, will have the familiar colors of Hans Wiemann on his No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend but with a new name, Hans HairClub®. In January of 2023 Hans Wiemann joined forces with HairClub and will be the primary sponsor for Boyd at the Toyota 200 on June 3, 2023.

“I always love coming back to St. Louis,” noted Boyd of his hometown. “It obviously has a special place in my heart growing up there, but what the track has done to make the NASCAR weekend even better is super exciting. I love that I get to represent two long term brands at my home track.”

In April of 2023 Boyd had FUE surgery at the St. Louis Hans HairClub Center.

Boyd continued, “As a 27-year-old that is losing his hair, it might seem, for me, that I’d have difficulty talking about it…it’s thankfully not the case. I’ve been working with HairClub for years to keep the hair I have, but working with them has also given me the confidence to talk about it publicly. The procedure I had at Hans HairClub led to a lot of people reaching out to me to talk about it. There are a lot of people out there that want to talk about it with someone so I’m happy to be that guy for them.”

Internationally-certified hair loss specialist Jeff ElZenny assisted Boyd with his surgical choices. “I’ve followed Spencer’s hair loss case for a few years now. His use of EXT Extreme Hair Therapy has helped but to get his hair where he wanted, he needed to take the next step. We’re happy he decided for the surgery and Hans HairClub will definitely be to blame for his racing helmet hair when it all grows in!”

Follow Hans HairClub (@hanshairclub) and Spencer Boyd (@spencerboydpr) on Instagram for scheduling and special offers.

About Hans HairClub

Hans HairClub is a leader in hair restoration. Since 1958, Hans HairClub has provided clients with a variety of hair restoration options to meet their needs including: hair systems, laser hair therapy and transplant surgeries. To learn more about our services visit https://HansHairLoss.com.

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America’s number one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions. For more than 40 years, HairClub has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore the hair they love. HairClub has more than 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world’s leading provider of total hair loss solutions.