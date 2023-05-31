Weekend schedule for Gateway and Portland

This weekend the NASCAR Cup and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams head to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway as the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series West travel to Portland International Raceway for a full weekend of racing.

The battle for the Cup Series Playoffs is heating up as 10 different drivers have already secured a spot in the postseason. The list of winners includes Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr.

This will be the second time the Xfinity Series will compete at the Portland road course. AJ Allmendinger won the inaugural event but is not entered in this year’s race. Of the current eligible drivers, Austin Hill leads the series with three wins while John Hunter Nemechek (the points leader) has been to victory lane twice. The remaining eligible drivers, with one win each, are Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton and Justin Allgaier.

Six Truck Series drivers have won this season and are locked into the Playoffs – Zane Smith (Daytona, COTA), Christian Eckes (Atlanta, Darlington), Carson Hocevar (Texas), Corey Heim (Martinsville), Grant Enfinger (Kansas), and Ben Rhodes (Charlotte).

NASCAR PressPass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 2

5 p.m.: ARCA Practice (Portland) No TV

6:10 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying (Portland) No TV

8 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Portland 112 – FloRacing/MRN

6 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (Gateway) FS1

6:30 p.m. Truck Series Qualifying (Gateway) FS1

Saturday, June 3

10 a.m.: Cup Series Practice (Gateway) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

10:45 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Gateway) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (Portland-No TV)

12 Noon: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Portland) FS1

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Toyota 200 (Gateway)

Distance: 200 miles (160 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 35, Lap 70, Lap 160

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $738,514

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 (Portland)

Distance: 147.75 miles (75 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 25, Lap 50, Lap 75

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,376,231

Sunday, June 4

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 (Gateway)

Distance: 300 miles (240 laps)

Stages end on Lap 45, Lap 140, Lap 240)

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $7,425,976