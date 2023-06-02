NHRA AT EPPING: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS

NEW ENGLAND DRAGWAY

EPPING, NEW HAMPSHIRE

JUNE 2-4, 2023

TEAM CHEVY AND JOHN FORCE RACING LOOK TO CAPTURE EPPING VICTORY THIS WEEKEND

DETROIT (JUNE 1, 2023) – Kicking off the month of June in the 2023 NHRA racing season, the Team Chevy nitro teams of John Force Racing have their sights set on NHRA’s New England Nationals this weekend and the Winner’s Circle.

Seeking the 21st Top Fuel win, Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, and Austin Prock, driver of the Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Chevrolet, have worked to close the points gap on Steve Torrence in first in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Racing Series driver championship standings. Currently second, B. Force sits 17 points back from first in second, with Prock right behind her 27 points back in third.

“I’m excited to be returning to New England Dragway this weekend with my Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team,” B. Force said. “We’ve had some luck in Epping in the past with a track record and win. This team is looking for more this weekend,” Force said. “Our plan is to qualify in the top five while attempting to win the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and chase down a win on race day Sunday.”

Heading to the northeast, the Chevrolet Funny Car drivers of John Force, driver of the BlueDEF Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, as well as Robert Hight, driver of the Auto Club Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, look to return to the Winner’s Circle and capture the Wally trophy in New England.

Seeking the 158th Funny Car victory for Chevrolet, and the 78th for the Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car body, Hight noted anticipation for Epping saying, “Things are coming around and we’re finding some consistency. I’m excited to be driving the AAA Chevy this weekend. Hoping we can get the job done for them at New England Dragway. I’ve gotten close to winning a couple times in Epping. Would be pretty great to get the job done this weekend, mark another one off, move up in points and get AAA in the winner’s circle.”

While Pro Stock and the Factory Stock Showdown will not be in competition in Epping at New England Dragway this weekend, Chevrolet drivers and teams in those classes eye the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals June 9-11, 2023 as their next event at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee.

The 2023 NHRA New England Nationals action from New England Raceway airs first with qualifying Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday qualifying airs Saturday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1. Sunday’s Finals will air on FS1, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage streaming live throughout the weekend can be found through NHRA.tv, available via AppleTV, Android TV and Roku devices.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

Austin Prock, driver of the Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“I’m looking forward to firing things off strong in Epping. Always love going there because of the history, it’s an old school track, and the fans are always great. It’s going to be interesting with the swings in weather this weekend, but I believe our Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team will be able to overcome any conditions. Hoping for another solid weekend to keep chipping away at the points standings.”

John Force, driver of the BlueDEF Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“We had a great week with everyone at PEAK and BlueDEF, OWI, their parent company, in Chicago. Even had the founder and chairman out, Tom Hurvis. My hot rod celebrated all of their employees on the hood, and we took it to the semi-finals. We love coming to Epping and putting on a show for the fans. I’m feeling good. We’re in the race within a race and we’re going to win this thing.”

Robert Hight, driver of the AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“It’s been a decent season so far. Things are coming around and we’re finding some consistency. I’m excited to be driving the AAA Chevy this weekend. Hoping we can get the job done for them at New England Dragway. I’ve gotten close to winning a couple times in Epping. Would be pretty great to get the job done this weekend, mark another one off, move up in points and get AAA in the winner’s circle.”

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,428: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time)

600: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 619.

372: Number of wins in Pro Stock since 1970; 253 won in the Chevrolet Camaro body

165: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time)

157: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967

78: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time)

77: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro body

45: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force

27: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

24: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car

18: Number of Pro Stock championships

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships

MOST RECENT WIN IN NHRA BY CHEVROLET

Chicago – Route 66 Raceway

Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock)

Len Lottig (Factory Stock Showdown)

MOST RECENT DRIVER CHAMPIONSHIPS IN NHRA BY CHEVROLET

2022: Brittany Force, Top Fuel

2022: Erica Enders, Pro Stock

2022: David Barton, Factory Stock Showdown

2019: Robert Hight, Funny Car

UPCOMING NHRA MILESTONES

950: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) is second all-time with 917 elimination round wins. He could reach 950 round wins with a decent run in the 18-race schedule.

619: Robert Hight has 600 Funny Car elimination wins to rank 13th on the all-time NHRA list; Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car) sits 12th with 619.

442: By qualifying for his next race, Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) will extend his NHRA record to 441 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2002 at Pomona 2, and he holds the longest career qualifying streak in NHRA.

138: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) ranks third on the NHRA all-time list with 121 No. 1 qualifiers. He will tie Warren Johnson (Pro Stock, 138) for second to John Force (165) on the list.

264: By qualifying for his next race, Robert Hight will extend his NHRA record to 263 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2010 at Pomona 2, and he currently sits seventh in career qualifying streaks in NHRA (Doug Kalitta is sixth at 273).

65: Robert Hight moved into the top 10 on the all-time NHRA victory list with his win in Pomona 1 with 63. Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock, retired) is next ninth on list with 65.

46: Erica Enders has 43 career Pro Stock victories (all with Chevrolet, first win coming at Chicago, 2012 and last win at Las Vegas 2, 2022). Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) is the all-time NHRA female leader with 46.

18: Brittany Force (16 Top Fuel career wins) will move past Shirley Muldowney (18 wins) into third on the NHRA all-time victory list for females. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 43) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle, 46) are ahead.

6: Erica Enders (Pro Stock) could tie Warren Johnson (6 Pro Stock championships) for second on the class list. The same holds for Greg Anderson. Bob Glidden is the leader with 10.

3: Brittany Force (Top Fuel, 2 championships) would tie Shirley Muldowney (Top Fuel) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) for second on the NHRA all-time championship list by females with another title in 2023. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 5) is the leader.

