NHRA AT CHICAGO: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2023 GERBER COLLISION AND GLASS ROUTE 66 NHRA NATIONALS

ROUTE 66 RACEWAY

JOLIET, ILLINOIS

TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT

MAY 21, 2023

DALLAS GLENN WINS NHRA PRO STOCK FOR CHEVROLET IN RETURN TO ROUTE 66 RACEWAY

Dallas Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock car, raced to his seventh NHRA Pro Stock career win, his third in 2023.

Glenn earned Chevrolet their 372nd win in NHRA Pro Stock, the 253rd in the Camaro.

Glenn also earned Chevrolet their fifth win of the season in six races, in addition to earning the fifth No. 1 qualifier in 2023, with his pass at 6.537 ET at 210.77 MPH and .022 reaction time.

Robert Hight, driver of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, raced to the No. 1 qualifier position Saturday at Route 66 Raceway while setting both ends of the track record with a pass of 3.381 ET at 335.07 MPH in Friday’s qualifying.

JOLIET, Ill. (May 21, 2023) – Defeating Deric Kramer in the finals at the first event at Route 66 Raceway outside of Chicago since 2019, Dallas Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock car, raced to his seventh career NHRA Pro Stock Wally trophy, his third of 2023. Additionally, Glenn’s win notched Chevrolet their 327th win in Pro Stock, and their 253rd in the Camaro.

Speaking on his third win of the year, and how tight the NHRA Pro Stock field is this year, Glenn reflected on the day saying, “I definitely know what is going on in the car. I’m a little tired, but this makes it all worth it. We have Dan Provost and Tammy from RAD Torque Systems out here. Thank you Samantha from Race Star Wheels, Summit, and everybody. I have the best crew chiefs ever. I don’t think we were the best today, but we were just good enough.”

“You get a car that is working this good, and you just don’t know how far it’s going to continue and you just want to capitalize on every race,” noted Glenn. “I definitely had a real good car. I didn’t feel like I drove my best today, but luckily, it was good enough. It feels good right now, but I know it can change in a heartbeat. We are just going to try our best to keep improving because I know the other teams are trying really hard and they are showing some promise. We definitely need to keep stepping up and keep the hammer down.”

In Nitro, the Top Fuel and Funny Car machines of John Force Racing fell on the side of the ladders to face each other in the second round, with Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster eliminating teammate Austin Prock, then unfortunately falling to eventual event winner Clay Millican in Semifinals. In Funny Car, it was John Force, in the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, defeating teammate Robert Hight, going then on to falling to eventual winner Tim Wilkerson.

In Factory Stock, it was Len Lottig with the back-to-back victory in his Chevrolet COPO Camaro, notching his third win this year following capturing the Wally in Gainesville and the last event at Circle K NHRA Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals.

Up next for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is the NHRA New England Nationals, Friday, June 2 to Monday, June 4, 2023, at New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire. Broadcast of Sunday’s eliminations will air live at noon ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) on Sunday.

Round 1 Recap:

Top Fuel:

No. 2 Austin Prock defeated No. 15 Tony Schumacher with his run of 3.721 ET at 332.34 MPH.

No. 10 Brittany Force defeated No. 7 Spencer Massey with her run of 3.750 ET at 328.70 MPH.

Funny Car:

No. 1 Robert Hight defeated No. 16 Dale Creasy, Jr. with his run of 3.941 ET at 327.43 MPH.

No. 8 John Force defeated No. 9 Mike McIntire, Jr. with his run of 3.940 ET at 320.20 MPH.

Pro Stock:

No. 1 Dallas Glenn defeated No. 16 Chris McGaha with his run of 6.537 ET at 210.77 MPH.

No. 9 Greg Anderson defeated No. 8 Matt Hartford with his run of 6.559 ET at 209.92 MPH.

No. 4 Troy Coughlin, Jr. defeated No. 13 Kyle Koretsky with his run of 6.544 ET at 209.98 MPH.

No. 12 Jerry Tucker defeated No. 5 Camrie Caruso with his run of 6.565 ET at 209.88 MPH.

No. 2 Deric Kramer defeated No. 15 Mason McGaha with his run of 6.542 ET at 209.82 MPH.

No. 3 Bo Butner, III defeated No. 14 Shane Tucker with his run of 6.551 ET at 209.98 MPH.

No. 6 Aaron Stanfield defeated No. 6 Erica Enders with his run of 6.546 ET at 209.56 MPH.

Round 2 Recap:

Top Fuel:

B. Force defeats Prock with her run of 4.011 ET at 241.32 MPH.

Funny Car:

J. Force defeats Hight with his run of 4.003 ET at 323.50 MPH.

Pro Stock:

Stanfield defeated Butner III with his run of 6.569 ET at 209.30 MPH.

J. Tucker defeated Troy Coughlin, Jr. with his run of 6.586 ET at 210.64 MPH.

Kramer defeated C. Cuadra with his run of 6.565 ET at 209.59 MPH.

Glenn defeated Anderson with his run of 6.576 ET at 210.57 MPH.

Semifinals Recap:

Top Fuel:

B. Force falls to Millican with his run of 3.778 ET at 329.58 MPH to her 3.881 ET at 319.82 MPH.

Funny Car:

J. Force falls to Wilkerson after smoking the tires, with Wilkerson clocking a lap at 4.012 ET at 319.90 MPH.

Pro Stock:

Glenn defeated J. Tucker with his run of 6.563 ET at 210.05 MPH

D. Kramer defeated Stanfield with his run of 6.567 ET at 209.82 MPH.

Finals:

Pro Stock:

Glenn defeated Kramer after Kramer got loose on his run, with Glenn racing to the win light with a run of 6.562 ET at 209.95 MPH.



