Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Sonoma Raceway

Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Sunday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX
- Kaulig Racing has made two starts at Sonoma Raceway in 2022.
- The team earned a top-15 finish with Justin Haley in the 2022 Toyota / Save Mart 350.
- So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four top-10 finishes.
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gabriel Glas Camaro ZL1
- AJ Allmendinger has made 11 NCS starts at his home track, Sonoma Raceway, where he has earned two top-10 finishes and led 65 laps with an average finish of 23.5.
- In the 2023 season, Allmendinger has led one lap, earned one top 10 and four top-15 finishes.
“Sonoma is always a special, important weekend for me. It’s near where I grew up and I still get to see a lot of friends and family there. Quite honestly, it’s a racetrack that I don’t have a very good average finish. I’ve felt like I’ve always been fast there, but it hasn’t worked out. Being able to run both races [NXS and NCS] I’m really looking forward to it. Sonoma is a racetrack I’ve always wanted to win at knowing it’s my home racetrack and I would be able to do that in front of a lot of friends and family. Hopefully we can go back there and have some success to keep building on our program.” – AJ Allmendinger on Sonoma Raceway
Justin Haley, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley has made two starts at Sonoma Raceway in the NCS.
- Haley’s best finish at the road course came with Kaulig Racing last year, as he earned a 12th-place finish in the 2022 Toyota / Save Mart 350.
- So far in the 2023 season, Haley has earned three top-10 finishes.
- After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.
“Sonoma is another road course I really enjoy. We finished 12th there last year and had a great day as a team overall. We’ve had a string of really solid races the last few weeks and have worked really well as a team, so I’m looking forward to going into the off weekend on a high note.” – Justin Haley on Sonoma Raceway
DoorDash 250
Sonoma Raceway
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST on FS1
- Kaulig Racing will compete in the inaugural NXS race at Sonoma Raceway, the 2023 DoorDash 250.
- So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, eight top fives, 21 top-10 finishes, two pole awards and has led 317 laps.
AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 Gabriel Glas Chevrolet Camaro
- AJ Allmendinger will make his second NXS start of the 2023 season at Sonoma Raceway.
- Allmendinger’s last NXS start came at Circuit of the Americans (COTA) earlier this season where he earned Kaulig Racing’s first NXS win of the 2023 season.
- The No. 10 Chevrolet has earned two wins in the 2023 season with its all-star driver lineup.
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro
- Daniel Hemric has made one start at Sonoma in the NCS where he finished 15th.
- Hemric currently sits 12th in the NXS playoff points with one top five and six top-10 finishes.
“Sonoma has so much to offer. The race track is super slick and tire wear is huge. It makes for a fun day behind the wheel wrestling your car around. Hopefully we get the balance close so we can slip and slide around a little less than everyone else.” – Daniel Hemric on Sonoma Raceway
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith has made one start at Sonoma Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and finished fifth.
- Smith is currently sixth in the NXS points standings with one win, four top fives and six top-10 finishes.
“After last week at Portland, I feel like we’ve found some solid speed on the road courses to take to Sonoma. It won’t be the first time I’ve raced at Sonoma either, so I think that’ll help us on Friday to get a baseline of where we’re at since it’ll be the first time we take the Xfinity car there.” – Chandler Smith on Sonoma Raceway
