Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Sonoma Raceway

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX

Kaulig Racing has made two starts at Sonoma Raceway in 2022.

The team earned a top-15 finish with Justin Haley in the 2022 Toyota / Save Mart 350.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four top-10 finishes.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gabriel Glas Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 11 NCS starts at his home track, Sonoma Raceway, where he has earned two top-10 finishes and led 65 laps with an average finish of 23.5.

In the 2023 season, Allmendinger has led one lap, earned one top 10 and four top-15 finishes.

“Sonoma is always a special, important weekend for me. It’s near where I grew up and I still get to see a lot of friends and family there. Quite honestly, it’s a racetrack that I don’t have a very good average finish. I’ve felt like I’ve always been fast there, but it hasn’t worked out. Being able to run both races [NXS and NCS] I’m really looking forward to it. Sonoma is a racetrack I’ve always wanted to win at knowing it’s my home racetrack and I would be able to do that in front of a lot of friends and family. Hopefully we can go back there and have some success to keep building on our program.” – AJ Allmendinger on Sonoma Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made two starts at Sonoma Raceway in the NCS.

Haley’s best finish at the road course came with Kaulig Racing last year, as he earned a 12th-place finish in the 2022 Toyota / Save Mart 350.

So far in the 2023 season, Haley has earned three top-10 finishes.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“Sonoma is another road course I really enjoy. We finished 12th there last year and had a great day as a team overall. We’ve had a string of really solid races the last few weeks and have worked really well as a team, so I’m looking forward to going into the off weekend on a high note.” – Justin Haley on Sonoma Raceway

DoorDash 250

Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing will compete in the inaugural NXS race at Sonoma Raceway, the 2023 DoorDash 250.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, eight top fives, 21 top-10 finishes, two pole awards and has led 317 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 Gabriel Glas Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger will make his second NXS start of the 2023 season at Sonoma Raceway.

Allmendinger’s last NXS start came at Circuit of the Americans (COTA) earlier this season where he earned Kaulig Racing’s first NXS win of the 2023 season.

The No. 10 Chevrolet has earned two wins in the 2023 season with its all-star driver lineup.

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made one start at Sonoma in the NCS where he finished 15th.

Hemric currently sits 12th in the NXS playoff points with one top five and six top-10 finishes.

“Sonoma has so much to offer. The race track is super slick and tire wear is huge. It makes for a fun day behind the wheel wrestling your car around. Hopefully we get the balance close so we can slip and slide around a little less than everyone else.” – Daniel Hemric on Sonoma Raceway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith has made one start at Sonoma Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and finished fifth.

Smith is currently sixth in the NXS points standings with one win, four top fives and six top-10 finishes.

“After last week at Portland, I feel like we’ve found some solid speed on the road courses to take to Sonoma. It won’t be the first time I’ve raced at Sonoma either, so I think that’ll help us on Friday to get a baseline of where we’re at since it’ll be the first time we take the Xfinity car there.” – Chandler Smith on Sonoma Raceway



