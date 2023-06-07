JR Motorsports — NXS Sonoma Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Sonoma Raceway

RACE: DoorDash 250 (79 laps / 156.95 miles)

DATE: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 8 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 7:30 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Sam Mayer heads to Sonoma Raceway this Saturday for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start on the 1.99-mile road course in the California hills.

The young driver rebounded for a third-place finish at Portland International Raceway after an incident in practice sent the No. 1 Chevrolet to the back of the pack to start.

After last weekend’s effort, Mayer now has a total of two top-five and five top-10 finishes on road courses, with his best coming last weekend at Portland.

Crew chief Mardy Lindley has one Truck start at Sonoma and came home with a victory atop the pit box last season.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

Josh Berry earned another top-five finish on a road course last weekend at Portland, giving him three top-five and seven top-10 finishes in nine total starts on the twisty tracks.

The result adds to a solid string of finishes over the past seven races for the Tennessee native, who has logged four top-five and five top-10 results in that span.

His inaugural trip to Sonoma’s wine-country circuit constitutes the eighth road course that Berry will compete on in his NXS career.

Berry maintained fifth place in the current standings, just 91 points behind the leader.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Patriot Lighting Chevrolet

Brandon Jones will make his first career start at the 1.99- mile road course in Sonoma as the NXS makes its wine country debut.

Jones has made four starts on road courses in the ARCA Menards Series and recorded one win at Watkins Glen International last season.

Crew chief Jason Burdett has been atop the pit box for 35 road-course races in the NXS and has recorded three wins, 12 top fives and 20 top 10s.

In 33 starts on road courses in the NXS, Jones has accumulated five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. His best finish of second came at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course during the 2020 season.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier heads into this weekend’s NXS event at Sonoma on the strength of four consecutive top-three finishes dating back to Dover Motor Speedway last month.

Allgaier is no stranger to the road course in the Northern California hills, having made two previous starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma in 2014-15.

Overall in his NXS career on road courses, Allgaier has scored a combined three wins, 15 top fives and 28 top 10s in 46 starts.

In the two road-course races already run this season in the NXS, Allgaier has earned two top fives, with a best finish of second coming this past weekend in Portland.

Driver Quotes

“I am excited to bring our No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet to Sonoma for the first time, especially coming off of a great third-place finish at Portland. My guys have worked so hard on these road course cars and I know we have the chance to have an awesome finish this weekend. Hopefully, we can put it all together this weekend and be in contention to battle for the win.” – Sam Mayer

“Returning to Sonoma will be a fun challenge this weekend. This is such unique road course that definitely keeps you on your toes. We had an unbelievable BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet last weekend on the road course in Portland, and I feel extremely confident that we will have that same speed again this weekend. I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys on this No. 7 team have been working their tails off out here this week and are ready to get after it. Hopefully, we can keep all four tires on the course and be one spot better than last week at the checkered flag.” – Justin Allgaier

“We had a great Tire Pros Chevrolet at Portland last week, and I expect that Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and the guys will have an equally good car for this weekend at Sonoma. It’ll be different this weekend, never having raced at Sonoma before in the Xfinity Series, but we have a little momentum and this weekend would be a great chance to keep the pressure on and move up the order. I have a lot of fun on the road courses, and I’m looking forward to adding another track.” – Josh Berry

“I’m really looking forward to Sonoma this weekend. It’s a new track for the series and a really cool place to race. We were pretty good in Portland last week, but it was hard to pass. I know this team is going to work hard throughout the week to bring that same speed this weekend, so hopefully, we can have a good race and be there at the end of it.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates