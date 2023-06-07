SEBASTIAN ARIAS RETURNS TO SONOMA RACEWAY

June 7, 2023 (Concord, NC) Sebastian Arias is heading back to wine country this week to compete in the General Tire 200, at the Sonoma Raceway, in his #2 Rev Racing Chevrolet, sponsored by BradyIFS, one of the nation’s premier distributors of food service and janitorial products, as well as Betco and Rubbermaid Commercial Products.

Sebastian is excited to partner with Rev Racing, as the 2022 ARCA Menards Championship winning team has proven they have what it takes to run up front consistently and that is where Sebastian wants to be. Sebastian said, “I have been working hard on the simulator and was out at Sonoma Raceway testing in some other cars a few months ago to prepare for this race and I feel great.”

Sebastian will be competing against a stacked field this time around, with no less than six competitors from the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series scheduled to compete. Driver’s Ryan Preece, Cole Custer, Sammy Smith, Riley Herbst, Kyle Sieg and Parker Retzlaff will all be in the hunt for a win. Cole Custer finished second last week in the ARCA Menards Series West race at the Portland International Raceway and the next day he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the same track, proving that the ARCA Menards Series West is not only a proving ground for future stars of NASCAR, but where its current stars look for quality experience to prepare for their upcoming races in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Sebastian is thankful to BradyIFS for providing this opportunity for him and would also like to thank Betco, Rubbermaid, BeyondEnergy, Wiley X, SPARCO, Next Level Racing, Thrustmaster, InterPhase Entertainment and Masgrafx for their continued support.

Sebastian is a first-generation race car driver from Bogota, Colombia. At twenty-four years old, he is the next Colombian driver coming up the ranks of NASCAR since Juan Pablo Montoya.

Owned by NASCAR, the ARCA Menards Series is a proving ground and rung in the ladder to reach the pinnacle of their sport, the NASCAR Cup Series. Sebastian is working his way to the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series and knows his sponsors are more than a blessing in his journey.

Follow Sebastian at @sebastianariasracing and watch his progression as he climbs the ladder of NASCAR.

With headquarters in Bell, CA and Las Vegas NV, BradyIFS is one of the largest foodservice and JanSan platforms in North America. The company sources, manages and distributes a broad range of products, including paper, equipment, cleaning chemicals, foodservice disposables, and packaging and dry goods to over 30,000 customers. These customers operate in the restaurant, healthcare, building service, hospitality, education, wholesale, government, and food processor end markets. Founded in 1947, Brady Industries is universally regarded as one of the JanSan industry’s premier enterprises. Operating since 1926, Individual Foodservice is one of the leading broad line distributors of foodservice, JanSan, packaging, dry goods and smallwares in the United States. For more information, please visit www.bradyindustries.com, and www.individualfoodservice.com.