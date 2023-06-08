Grant Enfinger to Fill In for Noah Gragson at Sonoma Raceway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (June 8, 2023) – NASCAR Cup Series rookie driver of the No. 42 Sunseeker Chevrolet, Noah Gragson will not compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. GMS Racing and NASCAR Truck Series veteran Grant Enfinger will drive the No. 42 this weekend.

Last Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway, Gragson was involved in a crash on Lap 197 and was evaluated and released from the infield care center. Upon return home to North Carolina, he began to experience concussion-like symptoms mid-week and is seeking treatment.

Enfinger is the 2015 ARCA Menards Series champion and this will be the 38-year-old’s first career start in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is a nine-time winner in the NASCAR Truck Series and has won twice already this season, most recently winning last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.

﻿“Noah’s health is the highest of priorities and we commend him for making the decision to sit out this weekend,” said team co-owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. “We are appreciative that Grant was available and willing to step in since the Truck Series is off this weekend.”

“My thoughts are with Noah, I know how much he loves this team and the guys on it,” said Enfinger. “I’m happy to help out LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and the No. 42 team.”

﻿The NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 3:00 pm ET airing on FOX, PRN Radio and SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio channel 90.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for drivers Noah Gragson and Erik Jones, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.