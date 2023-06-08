SPIRE MOTORSPORTS, CHICAGO WHITE SOX TEAM UP WITHNASCAR CHICAGO STREET RACE PARTNERSHIP

CONCORD, N.C. (June 8, 2023) – The Chicago White Sox and Spire Motorsports announce a partnership designating the White Sox as the primary sponsor of Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the first ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend July 1-2 of the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS).

The partnership will showcase White Sox branding on both the car’s custom design and Dillon’s uniform. As part of the agreement, Dillon’s White Sox-themed No. 77 Chevy will be on display at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 23-24.

The White Sox are set to hold its first ever NASCAR Night, presented by Xfinity, on Friday June 23, inviting race fans and baseball enthusiasts alike to a one-of-kind ballpark experience. Fans will enjoy several family friendly NASCAR activations and a fully charged race day atmosphere.

Beggars Pizza, the Official Pizza of the Chicago White Sox, also will join the effort and be featured as an associate sponsor aboard Dillon’s No. 77 entry. Beggars Pizza – founded by the Garetto Family in 1976 – opened its first location on Chicago’s South Side and has grown to include over two dozen locations across Illinois and Northern Indiana.

“This partnership with Spire Motorsports is truly a unique opportunity to showcase the White Sox brand during one of the most talked about events in Chicago,” said Mike Downey, White Sox director of marketing and promotions. “The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is certain to be an event for the record books, and we’re grateful to team up with Spire Motorsports and Beggars Pizza to be part of what is sure to be a memorable event for all.”

For the first time since its formation in 1948, NASCAR will bring a race to the streets of downtown Chicago. The premier NASCAR Cup Series will take on a 12-turn, 2.2-mile street circuit, racing past and through many of Chicago’s most renowned downtown landmarks over Fourth of July Weekend, July 1-2.

Grant Park, commonly referred to as “Chicago’s Front Yard,” is a public park located in Chicago’s central business district in The Loop neighborhood. Grant Park’s most notable features include Maggie Daley Park, Buckingham Fountain, Art Institute of Chicago and the Museum Campus. The park plays host to some of the city’s largest food and music festivals, including The Taste of Chicago and The Grant Park Music Festivals, including Lollapalooza. Grant Park also is the site of the start and finish lines for the Chicago Marathon and this year, NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to partner with the Chicago White Sox for this unique opportunity as part of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and have Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet on display at Guaranteed Rate Field during NASCAR night,” said Spire Motorsports President Bill Anthony. “This partnership gives both Spire Motorsports and the White Sox an opportunity to acknowledge and honor our respective fan bases and celebrate Chicago sports culture together.”

Additional information for the White Sox NASCAR Night on June 23, including a special ticket offer to receive an exclusive White Sox Co-Branded Cooler Sling, is available at whitesox.com/NASCAR.

The Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race will be televised live on NBC Sunday, July 2 beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT. The 18th of 36 points-paying races on the 2023 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

To purchase two-day general admission or reserved tickets for the Chicago Street Race, fans can log on to NASCARChicago.com or call 1-888-629-7223.

About Chicago Street Race …

The Chicago Street Race is the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race. Located in downtown Chicago, the event will take competitors past and through many of the city’s most renowned downtown landmarks on Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South Lake Shore Drive and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain. The Cup Series will be joined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment festival headlined by Miranda Lambert, The Chainsmokers, Charley Crockett, and The Black Crowes over the Fourth of July Weekend on July 1-2, 2023. For more information, visit NASCARChicago.com.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a full-time, two-car NASCAR Cup Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2023, Spire Motorsports will field the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for driver Corey LaJoie and No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Ty Dillon. The team also fields NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series teams in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway.