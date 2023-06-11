NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Sonoma

Note: The quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Kyle Busch: Busch won Stage 2 at Sonoma but couldn’t catch Martin Truex Jr. late and settled for the runner-up spot.

“I thought I could catch Martin,” Busch said. “I gave it my best shot. There’s nothing like a charge in ‘Wine Country,’ except for maybe a ‘charge’ in ‘Tequila Country.'”

2. Martin Truex Jr.: Truex held off former teammate Kyle Busch to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma.

“Nothing beats sipping wine in Victory Circle at Sonoma,” Truex said. “Except shotgunning a beer anywhere but Victory Circle at Sonoma.”

3. William Byron: Byron started 26th and finished 14th in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

“My Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott chatted with Denny Hamlin about their incident at WWT Raceway,” Byron said. “I don’t know the details of their talk, but I’m pretty sure they put the ‘cuss’ in ‘discussion.'”

4. Kevin Harvick: Harvick finished 11th at Sonoma.

“That was my 806th Cup series start,” Harvick said. “That put me ahead of Jeff Gordon for the most all-time. I may have more starts than Jeff, but I’ll never have more championships or marriages.”

5. Joey Logano: Logano finished third at Sonoma, his second consecutive third-place finish.

“Good things come in threes,” Logano said, “unless you’re Austin Dillon.”

6. Ryan Blaney: Blaney struggled at Sonoma and finished 31st.

“Road course racing is not my cup of tea,” Blaney said, “and here in Sonoma, it’s not my glass of wine.”

7. Christopher Bell: Bell finished ninth at Sonoma, his first top-10 finish since Dover in April.

“This race was a typical Sonoma race,” Bell said. “Long, boring, and lacking entertainment. Here in Wine Country, the race packed all the drama of a wine tasting.”

8. Denny Hamlin: Hamlin started on the pole, but wrecked with under 20 laps to go and finished last at Sonoma.

“I’ve got no one to blame but myself,” Hamlin said. “But by the time my latest podcast goes live, I’ll have someone else to blame.”

9. Ross Chastain: Chastain finished 10th at Sonoma, posting his seventh top 10 of the year.

“It’s always fun to see Denny Hamlin wreck,” Chastain said. “And it’s about time he did something without my help.”

10. Kyle Larson: Larson came home eighth in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

“It was a good day for Hendrick Motorsports,” Larson said. “But only because all four regular drivers participated.”