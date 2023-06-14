Spire Motorsports, RAZE Energy Roll Out 2023 Partnership

CONCORD, N.C. (June 14, 2023) – RAZE Energy will be the primary sponsor of Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with driver Ty Dillon for six NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) races in 2023 beginning with the June 25 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

This season will mark the second consecutive year RAZE has partnered with Spire Motorsports to promote its proprietary line of energy drinks.

RAZE Energy, the 2021 Energy Drink Brand of The Year as awarded by “Stack3d”, and 2021 Clash of the Cans winner, is the only energy drink created based on input from its consumers.

RAZE Energy “insiders” suggest flavors, taste test, vote and then contribute to the graphic design process prior to new a product launch. The process, which determines how flavors are selected, relies on feedback from over 5,000 insiders.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Spire Motorsports again in 2023 to launch our new RAZE Tea and RAZE Energy Shot products,” said RAZE Energy CEO Chris Wagner. “The relationship with Spire has been beneficial as we continue to scale RAZE products at retail and we are eager to see the consumer response to these new product lines. Jeff and TJ (Spire Motorsports co-owners Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr) are like family to me and we are excited to start the season in Nashville.”

Dillon’s machine will carry a brilliant RAZE Tea paint scheme three times in 2023, beginning at Nashville Superspeedway, followed by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on August 13 and again for the October 8 NCS race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

RAZE Tea features four refreshing, thirst-quenching varieties including Green Tea, Half and Half Lemonade, White Peach and Sweet Tea. All four flavors offer zero sugar or calories, 500 mgs of Essential Amino Acids (EAAs), 100 percent daily value of Vitamins B6 and B12 and 80 mgs of caffeine.

RAZE Energy Shots – Focus, Beauty Buzz, Relax, Immunity and Energy – will adorn Dillon’s No. 77 entry on July 9 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, September 3 at Darlington Raceway and finally at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22.

“Everyone at Spire Motorsports is looking forward to welcoming RAZE Energy back for another season and introduce NASCAR fans to RAZE Tea and RAZE Energy shots,” commented Dillon. “The team at RAZE has done a great job with the paint schemes and the car is going to look incredible on some of my favorite race tracks. Our No. 77 team is gaining on it and getting a little better every week so we’ll keep working hard and hopefully turn in some solid finishes.”

The Ally 400 from Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live on NBC Sunday, June 25 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 17th of 36 points-paying races on the 2023 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

