100K Badlands Bronco Build Giveaway | Stage 2

Turn5, Inc. Adds Performance, Function, and Power

PAOLI, Pa. (June 15th, 2023) – Aftermarket parts authority Turn5, Inc. (T5) is back to unveil Stage 2 of its 2023 Badlands Bronco build — the grand prize in its summer sweeps ending September 30th, 2023. Every dollar spent on AmericanTrucks.com (AT) or ExtremeTerrain.com (XT) earns one entry into the draw. T5 encourages customers to keep shopping as they check out what’s new for Stage 2.

While Stage 1 laid the foundation, Stage 2 kicks it up a notch with a focus on function, performance, and power. Key mods for this phase of the build include an AWE 0FG Cat-Back Exhaust, Mishimoto Baffled Oil Catch Can System, Mishimoto Performance Intercooler Kit, and Mishimoto Coolant Expansion Tank. With the Everglades trim package as its inspiration, T5 wraps up Stage 2 by installing an Airaid Snorkel Kit. Additional “Gator” mods continue behind the scenes with Stage 3 soon to come.

T5’s 100K Custom 2023 Bronco Giveaway is accepting entries until September 30th, 2023. For every qualifying dollar spent on either XT or AT, participants will receive one entry into the draw up to a maximum of 10,000 entries per person, per email address. T5 is set to announce the winner on October 31, 2023. XT and AT customers can head to the pages below for all the latest updates and details of entry.

ExtremeTerrain: https://www.extremeterrain.com/gator-build-2.html

AmericanTrucks: https://www.americantrucks.com/gator-build-2.html

