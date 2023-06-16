Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment Sponsors NASCAR Driver David Starr At Nashville Superspeedway

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (June 16th, 2023) – Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment is excited to officially announce a partnership with NASCAR Driver David Starr and Emerling-Gase Motorsports, to sponsor the No. 35 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24th. The partnership was developed in conjunction with The Magnifyde Agency.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment because they represent the American dream. It is inspiring to see how far they have come from a small business to where they are today. I’m excited to have them on board for the ride and help share their story to NASCAR fans across the country,” said David Starr.

The race marks the first ever sponsorship in NASCAR for Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment. The company began as a small grass roots heavy-duty repair business and has grown to become a national fleet maintenance specialist.

Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment has revolutionized the way companies manage maintenance with fixed R&M cost onsite models. Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment offers consulting, managing, and staffing, in an effort to become your maintenance partners.

Through the success of the company, they have also been able to give back to their local community, by donating and volunteering with many local charities in their home state of South Carolina.

Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment has grown to 36 locations across the U.S. and includes a team of 180 technicians, as well as 100 fleet service vehicles.

Not only does the race mark Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment’s debut in NASCAR, but it will also be the first race for David Starr in the No. 35 Chevy Camaro for Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 will take place in Lebanon, TN. The No. 35 Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment Chevy Camaro will hit the track on June 24th at 3:30pm ET on USA Network.

For more information on Kales Truck & Heavy Equipment, visit kalestruckheavyequipment.com.

ABOUT KALES TRUCK & HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Kale’s Truck and Heavy Equipment service was founded in 1999 in Dillon, S.C. and has been in business for over 20 years. They have grown from a local heavy-duty maintenance specialist facility, to a national full-service on-site repair professional that specializes in consulting, managing and staffing as well as providing a fixed budget repair solution that has been proven to increase truck availability while working off of a fixed r&m budget. The company has grown from 15 technicians and one location, to over 200+ technicians servicing twelve states, utilizing our fixed fleet maintenance program, as well as continuing to provide maintenance solutions to the heavy-duty industry.

ABOUT DAVID STARR

David Starr is currently racing in his 25th career season in NASCAR. Starr has four career NASCAR wins and was named the ‘Most Popular Driver’ in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2002. Starr is also the owner of the Team Texas High Performance High Performance Driving School at Texas Motor Speedway. Starr also serves as the host of the weekly motorsports podcast, ‘Let’s Go Racing with David Starr.’ You can follow David Starr all season long for more updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE MAGNIFYDE AGENCY

The Magnifyde Agency connects brands to exceptional marketing opportunities. After years of professional and personal experience, The Magnifyde Agency has not only found rapid success in growing brands through NASCAR’s demographics, but across a wide variety of marketing ventures.