Unleashing Unlimited Entertainment with a Firestick

Coinciding with the fall of cable tv, was the rise of streaming services beginning with Netflix. During this initial rise, streaming was phenomenal. Netflix had a ton of content and big producers were working with them creating a massive library at a low cost. However, as streaming services continued to progress and grow, more companies and content creators wanted a larger piece of the pie, and now we’ve ended back up in the same situation.

Today, when you want access to your favorite shows and channels, there is now a whole swath of services offered and the costs can add up quickly. These services include Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, HBO, Tubi, and many more. Not so suddenly, we’ve gone from a monthly cost of a single centralized service to multiple which can easily add up to over $120 a month in subscription fees which cost even more than cable, fortunately, there is a solution.

Unlimited Access via Third-Party Apps

Note: Please read the disclaimer located at the bottom of this article.

Enter the Amazon Firestick, an all-in-one solution for your entertainment needs. Not to be confused with Google’s Roku, the Firestick operates on an Android-based operating system and allows for significantly more customization than its competitors. This customization allows for picking and choosing specific paid subscriptions and utilizing third-party applications to create your perfect list of channels.

Installing the applications is simple, while all the first-party apps on the Firestick are readily available, installation of third-party apps requires only some minor workarounds and a bit of tinkering in the settings. Instructions about the installation of third-party apps can be found elsewhere online.

What to Expect

Third-party applications on a Firestick can offer essentially anything from around the globe. Unlike first-party applications, these applications are typically not restricted in any way. When using third-party apps like Live NetTV or Kodi with add-ons, you can expect thousands of channels and movies from around the globe in an instant.

As mentioned at the bottom of this article, some third-party apps can access non-publicly available channels and movies which can cause many issues, including cancelation of service from your internet service provider. While money can be saved using these apps, a user should also investigate subscribing to a VPN provider to mask their activity.

However, with questionable legality also comes questionable quality. While this method can save costs, you may not receive the best quality entertainment. There could be visual glitches, poor buffering times, poor audio, and low-definition streams. While this isn’t the case 90% of the time, the more niche the channel or show, the more likely you will have issues.

Conclusion

With the rising costs due to inflation and the endlessly growing list of entertainment subscriptions, methods of saving money on entertainment are becoming more and more frequent. The days of streaming being a better value over cable have long passed. Armed with a Firestick and a will to save money, anyone can create the perfect list of entertainment at their fingertips. Remember to read the disclaimer below.

Disclaimer: SpeedwayMedia doesn’t check the legality, safety, and security of third-party streaming applications, nor do we distribute any of these applications. We recommended only using publicly available channels on third-party applications.