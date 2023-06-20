Garth Brooks, The BIG 615 and TuneIn Partner with 23XI Racing and Tyler Reddick in Music City

Newly launched The BIG 615 station featured on the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD

Mooresville, N.C. (Jun. 20, 2023) – 23XI Racing announced today that The BIG 615, a newly launched station on TuneIn, the world’s leading live audio service, will serve as the co-primary sponsor alongside current 23XI partner MoneyLion on Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

TuneIn and Garth Brooks recently announced the launch of the SEVENS Radio Network, exclusively on TuneIn. The stations featured on the network are conceived and directed by Brooks, one of the world’s best-selling music artists. The first station to launch is The BIG 615. As the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the home of country music for the third year, Nashville provides the ideal place for The BIG 615 to be highlighted on the No. 45 car, with 615 being the area code for Music City.

“It’s easy to see why NASCAR is such a fan-driven sport,” said Garth Brooks. “Hell, we just have our logo on the car and I feel like I’m driving the car myself! This is exciting!”

“What a cool opportunity and great place for the 23XI team to partner with Garth Brooks, TuneIn, and MoneyLion,” said Reddick. “Racing back in Nashville has been great for our sport and fans, and I can’t think of a more iconic artist to feature on the No. 45 car. It’s a real honor for me and I hope we can put on a good show for Garth and all the fans.”

MoneyLion, a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, will also be featured on Reddick’s car in Nashville. Since partnering with 23XI last year, MoneyLion has given race fans access to industry-leading products, guidance and offers that enable them to take control of their money. For this race, MoneyLion rewarded one lucky fan and a guest with the ultimate Nashville race weekend including flights, hotels, VIP Access and more. Additionally, in partnership with TuneIn, many more fans won free subscriptions to TuneIn Premium.

“The connection between NASCAR and country music is a natural one, and we’re thrilled to partner with Garth and TuneIn to help highlight the launch of the BIG 615,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “Our team is always looking for ways to be unique while also helping brands reach new audiences, and this partnership is sure to drive awareness of TuneIn and the new channel to the millions of NASCAR fans.”

About TuneIn

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to hear what matters to them wherever they may be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers can hear NASCAR races live, get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN and MSNBC, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, with a top consumer finance mobile app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion’s mission is to positively change people’s financial path by rewiring the financial system and empowering them with greater financial literacy and access. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their money life with our innovative financial products and marketplace – including our full-fledged suite of features to save and invest – seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,000+ enterprise partner network, together in one experience. MoneyLion’s enterprise technology provides the definitive search engine and marketplace for financial products, enabling any company to add embedded finance to their business, with advanced AI-backed data and tools through our platform and API. Established in 2013, MoneyLion connects millions of people with the financial products and content they need, when and where they need it.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2023, 23XI features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota and Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota.