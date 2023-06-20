Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Fleetguard Ford Team

Nashville Superspeedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

After a weekend off, Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team head to the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The Love’s Travel Stops colors return this weekend and will be joined by the Fleetguard brand, a partner of Love’s and Speedco, for the 300-lap race.

Fleetguard, a global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets.

With a focus on advanced design and high-quality performance, Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.

Track activity will begin on Friday with practice at 5:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

COMPETITION NOTES

After placing seventh at the Sonoma Raceway, McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/ Fleetguard team are looking for their third consecutive top-10. The team last did that to start the 2021 season.

Just as important, McDowell and the team are looking to close the gap to the top-16 in the championship driver standings. McDowell sits 19th and the gap between 16th and 19th is only a mere 14 points.

McDowell hopes to improve on his 13th-place finish at the track last year. His best in two starts in at the track.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETTERSON

“We have speed, plain and simple. We have proved that with our performances at these different tracks. But the mile-and-a-half tracks are still our biggest challenge at times. But, we have a lot of confidence right now and hopefully we can continue to capitalize on that.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL

“Nashville was good to us last year. We ran strong, scored some stage points and finished 13th. It is definitely something we can build on. We keep getting better and better each time we return to this track.

“We want to continue to be consistent and get good finishes. It’s a tight battle right now and we can’t afford any mistakes. We just have to execute.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.