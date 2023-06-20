Racing to End Alzheimer’s team back in action at Watkins Glen

The team’s No. 43 Porsche carries the names of 122 loved ones who’ve suffered from Alzheimer’s in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America race weekend

LOS ANGELES (20 June 2023) – The Racing to End Alzheimer’s/MDK Racing team heads to legendary Watkins Glen International this week, ready to tackle a pair of Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America races – and to honor the loved ones whose names adorn the purple and white Porsche race car.

As Alzheimer’s Awareness Month draws to a close, the team will carry 122 names on the No. 43 Porsche 992 Cup Car driven by Am class points leader Mark Kvamme. With five wins from six races so far this season, Kvamme heads to the legendary upstate New York circuit with a great deal of momentum.

Each of the 122 names on the car reflects the efforts of the R2EndAlz (https://www.r2endalz.org) team to increase awareness of this terrible disease, while giving families a way to honor their loved ones in a very tangible way and raising funds for research and treatment.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older suffer from the disease – over 400,000 in New York state alone. These numbers are projected to increase by over 12% in the next 25 years. 84% of the help provided to older Americans comes from family members, friends, or other unpaid care givers.

Research directed toward prevention and finding a cure for Alzheimer’s is vital, in light of these statistics. That’s where Phil Frengs comes in: his company, Legistics, was a longtime sports car racing sponsor but when Frengs’ wife Mimi was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s in 2017, he decided to use the race car to raise money for the cause – and to help loved ones feel as though they, too, had made a difference.

“My job at the racetrack is to educate, but probably my most important job is to be chief hugger, because we end up doing a lot of hugging,” said Frengs. “People will be having a conversation with me and, all of the sudden, their eyes glass up thinking about the person that’s been affected. For most of them, I reach out and give them a hug and say, ‘It’s okay. It’s my wife, too. I know.’

“This gives me some purpose,” Frengs continued. “Watching someone go through this disease, the two things that come to mind are how helpless you feel and how hopeless you feel. So, I feel this is my calling and my opportunity to do something.”

Kvamme competed in the recent 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 class, but now turns his attention back to the task at hand: seeking his second straight Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America championship title.

“I’m extremely excited to jump back into the No. 43 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Porsche,” said Kvamme. “After an amazing experience at Le Mans, I can’t wait to be back in one of the most competitive series in North America. We’ve had an incredible start to the season with five victories so far, and the MDK Motorsports team and I will be focused to try and extend our championship lead.

“It has been a humbling experience representing the iconic R2EndAlz racing program this season. This has added a whole new dynamic to my racing — now racing for others and a fantastic cause. Meeting folks at each race who have been affected by the disease truly motivates me to bring the win home for the team.”

The Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America doubleheader takes place this weekend as part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen race weekend. Race one takes the green flag Friday, June 23 at 1:25 p.m. EDT, with race two Saturday at 12:20 p.m. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S., on IMSA.tv, the NBC Peacock streaming app and PorscheCarreraCup.us.

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’ wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience with the disease led Frengs to a seminal moment: his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing and he realized an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s, giving fans the opportunity to honor loved ones by putting their names on the race car via donation – with Legistics matching each donation. 100% of those donations go to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer’s Center at Houston Methodist Hospital is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.