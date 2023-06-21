KENNINGTON HUNTING FOR MORE SUCCESS IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE

June 21, 2022. Race fans should expect to see the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge with driver DJ Kennington up near the front of the field during round four of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series this coming Saturday at Eastbound International Speedway in Avondale, Newfoundland.

Despite some tough luck with a flat tire a year ago, Kennington roared back to finish on the podium and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge has shown speed all season. The Pinty’s series ironman has scored top-ten finishes in each of the previous three events this season.

Kennington and the #17Castrol Edge Dodge team were welcomed by a large crowd to witness the inaugural race at Eastbound Park last year and events this year will turn this annual visit into an even bigger celebration. Activities begin Friday with a hauler parade, and the NASCAR Fan Fest on George Street that includes a driver autograph session and concert as part of the family friendly event.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend Race Event Preview

Saturday June 24th 4:30PM Atlantic (6PM ET)

PRO-LINE 250

Race four of 14 in 2023

This is the second NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Eastbound International Speedway.

The Track:

3/8-mile, banked, paved oval.

Best finish: Third last year

Career Victories: 24

Most Recent Win: Race one, Sutherland Automotive Speedway, 2022

DJ Quote: “Our whole Castrol team is really looking forward to getting back to Eastbound Speedway. We had such a warm welcome from the whole community, we’re excited to put on a good show again this year. We’ve had a fast race car this season and having the experience of last year we should run even better. It’s a tough track and makes for some tight racing but we’re ready to get the win and the big trophy”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. The PRO-LINE 250 will also air on TSN Sunday on RDS2 date TBD.

