Flying Lizard Lamborghinis Flock to Watkins Glen International for Next Super Trofeo Rounds

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y., (June 21, 2023) – Six weeks have passed since the start of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season commenced, and Flying Lizard Motorsports has arrived to Watkins Glen International for Rounds Three and Four of the championship fight. The ten-time sports car racing champions have four-full season Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2 cars, and with two rounds complete, the team currently sits fifth in the overall team standings.

“We had a good start to the season at Laguna Seca with getting two of our four cars on the podium and a pole position in qualifying,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “We are all looking forward to Watkins Glen this weekend. It is one of the best tracks in the US and we have had a lot of success there in the past.”

After scoring the Pro-Am class victory in race one at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Chris Bellomo and Johannes van Overbeek (No. 68) currently stand in third in the Pro-Am driver championship rankings. The pairing of Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller (No. 41) also celebrated podium success at Laguna Seca, earning a third-place finish from pole position in race two. Momentum is on Tom Tait’s side (No. 64) after a Super Trofeo career-best fourth-place finish in the series, while Slade Stewart and Andy Lee (No. 14) hope to shake off the bad luck that plagued the duo in the previous rounds to return to their first podium of 2023.

Running in support of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Six Hours of the Glen, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo paddock will be accessible to all fans, who will also get a large dose of racing all weekend long, at one of North America’s favorite road courses. Watkins Glen International, often referred to as “The Glen,” it is one of the most iconic road racing circuits in North America. The track has a rich history and has been hosting various forms of motorsport events since its establishment in 1956.

The circuit is set amidst the picturesque Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, providing a beautiful and scenic backdrop for racing enthusiasts. The track itself spans 3.4 miles (5.43 kilometers) and features a combination of fast straights, challenging turns, and elevation changes, making it a favorite among drivers and fans alike.

The 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship allows for both professionals and amateurs to race in the one-make series across the country, competing in four classes: Pro, Pro/Am, Am, and LB Cup. Each entry in the series can have either one or two drivers per car, with one mandatory pit stop required for all cars mid-race in a ten-minute window. In order, the series will host five doubleheaders at some of North America’s best and favorite road courses. The championship will conclude in Vallelunga, Italy where the North American competitors will fight in two final rounds for their series, then two more against all worldwide Lamborghini Super Trofeo competitors for the world title. For schedule information, visit lizardms.com.

Schedule | Rounds 3 & 4 | Watkins Glen International

All Times Eastern

Thursday, June 22

10:45 AM – 11:30 AM Practice 1

2:40 PM – 3:25 PM Practice 2

Friday, June 23

9:20 AM – 9:35 AM Qualifying 1

9:40 AM – 9:55 AM Qualifying 2

10:30 AM Garage Tour, Open to Public

2:25 PM – 3:15 PM Race 1 (imsa.com/TVlive)

Saturday, June 24

11:10 AM – 12:00 PM Race 2 (imsa.com/TVlive)

2023 Race Schedule

May 12-14, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Salinas, California

June 22-25, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York

August 4-5, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

August 25-27, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

VIRginia International Raceway

Alton, Virginia

September 15-17, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, Indiana

November 16-17, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi

Campagnano di Roma, Italy

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

