No. 93 HARRISON CONTRACTING COMPANY ACURA NSX GT3 Evo22 PUSHING FOR REDEMPTION AT WATKINS GLEN

(Deland, Fla.) June 21, 2023 — The No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 team heads to Watkins Glen International for Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on June 22-25. Racers Edge Motorsports with Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) drivers Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, and Kyle Marcelli are hungry for redemption after an early retirement at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. All three NSX pilots have seen success in upstate New York, including several podium results among the trio last season. The 3.4-mile course in upstate New York is known for its’ rich history, dating back to when the races were held on public roads throughout the hills and downtown Watkins Glen, beginning in the late 1940’s.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen marks the third of four races in the IMSA WeatherTech Michelin Endurance Cup. The first two events of the series, the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring resulted in a mixed outcome for the Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti team. The RELY on RED NSX earned a hard fought sixth-place finish in the twice around the clock race in Daytona. But unfortunately, after Marcelli earned the GTD class pole at Sebring, the Acura machine was collected in an on-track incident, ending the team’s race in Hour 7.

The 2023 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen weekend begins Friday, June 23, with official practice at 4:30 p.m. EST. Green flag for the six-hour race drops Sunday, June 25, at 10:40 a.m. EST. The race will be streamed on Peacock live starting at 10:30 a.m. EST, and on USA Network at 2:00 p.m. EST. Peacock and IMSA.com will also cover qualifying live at 1:15 p.m. EST on Saturday, June 24.

No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 DRIVER QUOTES:

Ashton Harrison:

“I’m excited to be back in the IMSA paddock, so I’m looking forward to going back to a track where Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti and the Acura NSX has had success in the past. It’s a really fun track that’s notorious for the uphill esses, and in the GT3 cars, that’s a great part of the track to drive. I’m looking forward to the IMSA competition, with 57 cars in the field, and to be back with the whole team, and Kyle and Danny as well. We’ve shown some really great pace in the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo22, so going into the halfway point of the endurance rounds, it’s time to have luck on our side and push for a podium.”

Kyle Marcelli:

“Watkins Glen International (WGI) is one of my favorite race circuits on our schedule. I love the high-speed, high-grip nature of the circuit. I will be piloting both the Acura NSX GT3 and Lamborghini Super Trofeo this event so will need to manage my time, my rest and my nutrition wisely. Thankfully IMSA did nice job on the schedule, and it’s quite friendly with minimal overlap. Although a six hour race, it’s treated like a sprint. We will need to be pushing ourselves and the car every lap to challenge for the win at the end. As always looking forward to rejoining my Racers Edge Motorsport with WTRAndretti family, sharing the cockpit with Ashton and Danny and putting on a good show for our team, partners, and fans.”

Danny Formal:

“We’re back in the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 at my favorite track on the IMSA WeatherTech series calendar at Watkins Glen. I’m super pumped to be back with Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti to try to get our first podium of the season in the Michelin Endurance Cup. I’ve never driven a GTD car on Watkins Glen and that has me so excited to get behind the wheel. I’m grateful for this opportunity Harrison Contracting Company has given me to represent the company and these great teams.”

About Harrison Contracting

Harrison Contracting Company, Inc. (HCC) is a commercial painting and facility maintenance contracting company headquartered in Villa Rica, GA with divisional offices in Florida and Texas. HCC provides repainting/reimaging and facility maintenance services nationwide, and new construction painting across the southeastern US. At HCC, red is more than the company color, its culture. RED stands for Reliable, Experienced, and Diligent, and is the cornerstone for all we do. We are more than just your painter; we are your partner.

Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti is also proudly sponsored by Acura Motorsports and Honda Performance Development (HPD).