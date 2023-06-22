Young’s Motorsports Nashville Superspeedway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Rackley Roofing 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Layne Riggs

Primary Partner(s): Heartland

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: 55th

2023 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: Young’s Motorsports welcomes Layne Riggs to the team as the primary driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 13th race of the Truck Series season.

The son of former NASCAR veteran Scott Riggs stormed into the spotlight last year by beating out Peyton Sellers to become the youngest NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series champion in series history.

In addition to the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship in 2022, Riggs also captured the Southeast Region and South Boston Speedway track titles.

The second-generation also competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series last season in a limited Truck Series schedule for Halmar-Friesen Racing, as teammates to Stewart Friesen, Jessica Friesen and Todd Bodine. He earned a career-best seventh-place showing at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

This year, Riggs returned to the Truck Series at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in March with TRICON Garage, while also competing on the ultra-competitive CARS Tour.

In between race weekends, Riggs is a fourth-year student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, studying mechanical engineering.

All Board: For Rigg’s Young’s Motorsports debut, Heartland Payment Systems Inc. will serve as the primary partner on his No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST in the Music City.

Heartland Payment Systems Inc. (NYSE: HPY), one of the largest payment processors in the United States, delivers credit | debit | prepaid card processing and security technology through Heartland Secure™ and its comprehensive Heartland breach warranty.

Heartland also offers point of sale, mobile commerce, e-Commerce, marketing solutions, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 300,000 business and educational locations nationwide.

Heartland Commerce has more than 90,000 customer locations using its Heartland commerce software.

Glad You’re Here: This weekend at Nashville, Riggs and his Young’s Motorsports team happily welcome back a group of Middle Tennessee business owners who will serve as associate marketing partners for the second consecutive season and helped make Rigg’s participation in the Rackley Roofing 200 possible.

Carpet Den Interiors, CS&A Insurance, Gary Ashton RE/MAX Advantage, Granite Garage Floors, GOAT Turf, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Nashville K-9, NashvilleRace.com, Pella Windows & Doors of Nashville, Podium 1, Puckett’s Restaurant, Outdoor LED Rentals, Secure Air Charter, Southern Shine, Southern Events, Velocity Motorcars CRC and Cool Hand Speedco will all adorn their logos in Rigg’s fifth career Truck Series start.

Layne Riggs Truck Series Nashville Superspeedway Track Stats: Friday night’s Rackley Roofing 200 will mark Rigg’s first start at the 1.33-mile speedway.

Layne Riggs Truck Series Career Truck Stats: In two years of Truck Series competition, Riggs has four career Truck Series starts with a career-best seventh-place finish in the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July 2022.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Riggs as crew chief of the No. 02 Heartland Payment Systems Inc. Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will be crew chief in his 116th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 115 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

Friday night will be his second tango with Nashville Superspeedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ sixth, seventh and eighth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 19th place with Jesse Little on June 24, 2022.

Since 2021, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.0 and an average finish of 23.6 in five Truck Series starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 442 starts from 53 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.4 and an average finishing position of 21.5.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Layne Riggs, please like him on Facebook (LayneRiggs99), follow him on Instagram (@layneriggs99) and Twitter (@LayneRiggs99).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Layne Riggs Pre-Race Quote:

On Nashville Superspeedway: “Very excited to have the opportunity to be back in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports. Thank you to Tyler (Young) and everyone involved for reaching out and wanting to put a deal together.

“I am very excited to see how we perform and hope to come out with a solid finish that can get me more experience behind the wheel.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Record Rack

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

2023 Driver Points Position: 27th

2023 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, the 13th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 153: This weekend at Nashville, Boyd will make his 153rd career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 99th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Record Rack as the primary marketing partner for the 13th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

Sportsman’s Choice® Record Rack® wildlife products are engineered to attract and nourish deer for overall health and antler development.

Record Rack® like “Golden Deer Nuggets™” and “Sportsman” products help attract and grow a bigger class of bucks. Whether you’re a wildlife watcher looking to see more deer on your land, or an avid sportsman looking to bring in a trophy, they’ve got the right feed to meet your goals.

Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Nashville, Boyd will promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.

NASCAR Driver, Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)

The window for nominations will be open on July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt.

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023.

The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States.

Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Nashville Superspeedway Track Stats: Friday night’s Rackley Roofing 200 will mark Boyd’s second start at the 1.33-mile speedway.

Last June in his Truck Series debut in the Music City, he earned a track-best finish of 25th after starting 27th in the 2022 Rackley Roofing 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

He also holds an average finish of 25.0 and has completed 150 of 150 laps, for a 100 percent lap completion rate.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway; Boyd has made 58 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.9.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 99 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.1.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Record Rack Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

Friday night will be his first tango with Nashville as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Nashville Superspeedway: “Racing in Nashville is huge for NASCAR. It’s the perfect place for our No. 12 Record Rack Chevrolet Silverado RST and launching this year’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.

“We had a solid outing last June, but I am hopeful for a strong finish on Friday night that we carry not only into the weekend but our next race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next month.”

On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck.

“What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nick Leitz

Primary Partner(s): Precision Measurements Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back!: This weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Chesapeake, Va. native Nick Leitz as the driver of the No. 20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second time in 2023.

In May, Leitz made his Truck Series debut for Young’s Motorsports at Kansas Speedway where he finished 21st after starting 31st in the Heart of America 200.

In addition to Kansas and Nashville, Leitz is slated to drive the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in October.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Nashville, Young’s Motorsports and Leitz welcome Precision Measurements Inc. as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for this weekend’s race.

Precision Measurements Inc. (PMI) is a full-service Land Surveying firm, established in 1995, providing surveying services statewide, nationwide and internationally with offices in Virginia Beach, Newport News, Richmond and Chantilly, Virginia as well as Columbia, Maryland.

PMI is currently licensed to perform surveying services in Virginia, West Virginia, District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

Local Support: In addition to PMI, Leitz and Young’s Motorsports welcome the Nashville Home Squad as an associate marketing partner for the 150-lap race.

The Nashville Home Squad Team is made up of talented and experienced real estate specialists, serving the entire Nashville area.

As proud members of the Nashville community, The Nashville Home Squad Team’s mission is to simplify the real estate process for you, serve our community with integrity, and help you achieve your home ownership dreams. We have also expanded our team to cover Middle and Eastern Tennessee as well.

Nick Leitz Truck Series Stats: Truck Series rookie Nick Leitz, 26, native returns to the Truck Series scene in 2023 after a three-race stint in 2022 with Reaume Brothers Racing at Nashville (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway respectively.

Nashville will mark Leitz’s fifth career Truck Series start.

Nick Leitz Truck Series Nashville Superspeedway Stats: Friday night’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway will mark the Virginian’s second Truck Series start at the 1.333-mile track.

Last June in his Truck Series debut in the Music City, he earned a track-best finish of 26th after starting 33rd in the 2022 Rackley Roofing 200 for Reaume Bros. Racing.

He also holds an average finish of 26.0 and has completed 150 of 150 laps, for a 100 percent lap completion rate.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Leitz as crew chief of the No. 20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will be crew chief in his 108th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 107 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes to his resume.

Friday night will be his third tango with Nashville as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Nick Leitz, please visit NickLeitzRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Nick Leitz) and follow him on Instagram (@nickleitz) and Twitter (@NickLeitz_).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nick Leitz Pre-Race Quote:

On Nashville Superspeedway: “I am excited about returning to Nashville Superspeedway, after making my first start there last year and finishing strong, I’m hoping to carry the momentum not only from Kansas but the confidence I have in myself to return to a track I’ve already raced on.

“It still is going to be nerve-wracking for sure, as I am going to have a lot of friends and family at Nashville so also a little more added pressure on myself to perform well. But I can’t wait to get out there and see what we can do in a fast No. 20 Young’s Motorsports truck.

“They are a great group to work with. We showed great speed in Kansas with Joe (Lax, crew chief) up on the (pit) box and Freddy (Kraft) in the spotters stand.

“I am just very thankful for the opportunity that Tyler (Young) and everyone have put together for this to happen and hope to get a good night out of it.”

Race Information:

The Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps | 199.5 miles) is the 13th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 7:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).