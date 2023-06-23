Draiver® Signs Primary Partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ and Erik Jones for NASCAR’s Inaugural Chicago Street Race

STATESVILLE, N.C. (June 23, 2023) — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ today announced a partnership with Draiver (pronounced DRAY-ver) as the primary partner on Erik Jones No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2.

Draiver is the industry’s most intelligent on-demand vehicle delivery company headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, with operations throughout the U.S., Canada, and South America. Founded by CEO Zarif Haque in 2013, Draiver introduced a revolutionary approach to moving vehicles through an advanced AI logistics platform and a fully insured independent driver network to deliver vehicles faster, safer, and more profitably. Today, the rapidly-scaling company has completed over a million vehicle moves while providing unprecedented visibility into the vehicle delivery process.

“It’s awesome to have Draiver on the No. 43 Chevrolet for the Chicago Street Course event,” said Jones. “This is a new event so there will be lots of eyes on this race and a new partner coming into the sport is just exciting overall. The paint scheme on the No. 43 is really neat and clean and will stand out on the track. A street course in NASCAR is new for everyone, so we hope to have a great showing for Draiver and our fans.”

“Bringing new partners to our team and into the sport is really critical for continued growth,” said co-owner Johnson. “There will be a lot of eyes on this race in Chicago and so it’s a great opportunity for Draiver to join the Club.”

“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Erik Jones value speed and innovation as much as we do,” said Haque. “As experts in smarter, faster vehicle movement, Draiver is perfectly aligned with NASCAR and their very first Chicago Street Race.”

The green flag drops on the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Course for 200 miles of street racing action on Sunday, July 2nd at 5:30pm ET. NBC, Peacock MRN Radio and SIRIUS XM Channel 90 are set to broadcast the event live.

ABOUT DRAIVER: Draiver is a market-leading on-demand vehicle delivery company offering elevated delivery solutions and experiences for both businesses and consumers. Through best-in-class AI logistics software and a vetted, insured driver marketplace, the company moves cars faster, and more efficiently, to improve bottom lines for global fleet and rental companies, OEMs, large automotive groups, and single location businesses.

The company’s expertise has enabled rapid expansion to three continents, where the platform moves over 6,000 cars a day through an elite network of 20,000 drivers. The company’s full suite of services is available throughout North and South America, and their software solves logistics needs for large automotive companies in Peru, Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Peru and the GCC.

Draiver’s mission is to redefine the standard of excellence in vehicle delivery and offer unmatched opportunities for the gig economy in a people-first environment. Follow Draiver on Twitter, LinkedIn and www.draiver.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional motor racing team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, for Johnson’s limited racing schedule in 2023.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY MOTOR CLUB operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage’s most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

The mission of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is to create an inclusive environment for auto-racing enthusiasts, celebrate the past and future legacies of our partners and team members, and to compete for race wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com