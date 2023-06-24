Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCS Nashville Qualifying Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400 Qualifying | Saturday, June 24, 2023

Ford Qualifying Results:

4th – Joey Logano

12th – Chris Buescher

13th – Ryan Blaney

17th – Kevin Harvick

18th – Chase Briscoe

20th – Brad Keselowski

21st – Aric Almirola

24th – Austin Cindric

25th – Ryan Preece

27th – Todd Gilliland

29th – JJ Yeley

31st – Harrison Burton

32nd – Brennan Poole

33rd – Michael McDowell

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang (Qualified 4th) – “It was pretty slick there in the second run, for sure. But hey, I think that’s a pretty decent qualifying effort for us – starting toward the front with a good pit stall. Being outside in the second row is probably a good place to be. We’ll try to have a good points day and put ourselves in the position to win. If we can call the right race and do the right things… The execution will be everything tomorrow. Tire fall-off isn’t really big, and as the sun goes down, it’ll probably be less. That will present a lot of opportunities for some different things, depending on how cautions play. It’s hot, which makes it worse (how slick track conditions are). Then that bump down there (Turn 3): Everyone has their cars so low, you hit the bump and it bottoms out, and then around you go. It’s a pretty sketchy lap for sure. I was shaking when I got out – probably still do a little bit. But, that’s how you know you got it all.”

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang (Qualified 20th) – “The track is actually in really good shape. We’re just looking to be a little faster. It’s a big track position race. Tires aren’t wearing if you get up front and can keep it there.”