Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCS Nashville Qualifying Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Ally 400 Qualifying | Saturday, June 24, 2023
Ford Qualifying Results:
4th – Joey Logano
12th – Chris Buescher
13th – Ryan Blaney
17th – Kevin Harvick
18th – Chase Briscoe
20th – Brad Keselowski
21st – Aric Almirola
24th – Austin Cindric
25th – Ryan Preece
27th – Todd Gilliland
29th – JJ Yeley
31st – Harrison Burton
32nd – Brennan Poole
33rd – Michael McDowell
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang (Qualified 4th) – “It was pretty slick there in the second run, for sure. But hey, I think that’s a pretty decent qualifying effort for us – starting toward the front with a good pit stall. Being outside in the second row is probably a good place to be. We’ll try to have a good points day and put ourselves in the position to win. If we can call the right race and do the right things… The execution will be everything tomorrow. Tire fall-off isn’t really big, and as the sun goes down, it’ll probably be less. That will present a lot of opportunities for some different things, depending on how cautions play. It’s hot, which makes it worse (how slick track conditions are). Then that bump down there (Turn 3): Everyone has their cars so low, you hit the bump and it bottoms out, and then around you go. It’s a pretty sketchy lap for sure. I was shaking when I got out – probably still do a little bit. But, that’s how you know you got it all.”
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang (Qualified 20th) – “The track is actually in really good shape. We’re just looking to be a little faster. It’s a big track position race. Tires aren’t wearing if you get up front and can keep it there.”