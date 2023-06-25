Cadillac scores podium finish at The Glen

IMSA at The Glen: Cadillac scores podium finish

No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R maintains endurance points lead

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (June 25, 2023) – The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R placed third for the second consecutive IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race and strengthened its IMSA Michelin Endurance Championship points lead Sunday in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken, who combined to win at Sebring International Raceway in March, drove around and occasionally through the 57-car field in an action-packed race on the 3.4-mile, 11-turn Watkins Glen International road course for its third podium in five races.

The No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R, which won the last IMSA GTP race with Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande sharing time in the seat, finished four laps down in sixth place after multiple issues including two on-track incidents that resulted in damage and a penalty for tire requirements.

The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R added five points to its endurance championship advantage by pacing the field at the halfway point of the race, and leads the points heading into the season-closing Petit Le Mans in October that s the finale of the four-race endurance set.

Aitken set the fastest lap of the race (1 minute, 33.028 seconds) and the track race record during his stint, which included Laps 122-152 as the leader.

The No. 6 Porsche 963 made a pass for the lead with four minutes left and just before a full-course yellow resulted in the race ending under caution.

Cadillac Racing returns to competition July 7-9 with concurrent IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championship events: the 2-hour, 40-minute Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and the 6 Hours of Monza in Italy.

Bourdais and van der Zande will seek to successfully defend their IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory at the 2.549-mile, 10-turn road course in Bowmanville, Ontario. It was their third victory of the season in the twilight of the DPi era. Derani, who drove to a third-place finish in 2022, will again be joined by Sims in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R.

The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R, coming off a podium finish in the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans, is third in the team and driver WEC Hypercar standings. Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook will seek to continue the momentum as their first-year tour of the WEC schedule moves to the 5.793-kilometer, 11-turn Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

What they’re saying

No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R

Renger van der Zande: “I feel disappointed because we had bad luck, and the race just didn’t go our way. It was pure survival out there and that’s just not a nice feeling when you’re not in a competitive position.”

Sebastien Bourdais: “We had a good start, and the car was strong. We were making some good numbers but halfway through the stint we had contact with the Porsche. That was disappointing and I thought we had gotten away OK but then we got run into by the BMW, which really sabotaged our race because the rear of the car was severely damaged. It was definitely one of those days where what could go wrong did go wrong.”

No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R

Pipo Derani: “The car felt good all day. Unfortunately, on the second to last pit stop we had an issue with tire pressure which compromised our pace. And then the GT blocking and I made contact that destroyed the front splitter. By that point we were compromised and didn’t have enough to close on the leader. Overall, a good points day for us – especially in the endurance championship – and we’ll keep fighting.”

Alexander Sims: “I really enjoyed driving the car here and it felt like one of my better races. I understood what the car was doing, so I was happy with it. We were fighting at the front the whole race. There was no luck involved. We were there on pace. Credit to the whole team and Cadillac, and another strong finish. Good day points for the championship, which is all you can ask for.”

Jack Aitken: “I was just happy to experience Watkins Glen for a full stint. I had time to get into it and I was in a great position coming out in the lead under caution. Strategy was perfect, I ran a clean stint and held the gap to the 60. I think it’s a great result and we’re right in there for the championship and collected the endurance points as well.”

2023 Cadillac V-Series.R

Wins: Sebring (Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken), Laguna Seca (Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande)

2 wins, 5 podiums (including wins) IMSA

1 podium FIA WEC (Le Mans; No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R – Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook)

Cadillac total wins in all classes/series since 2004: 68

Cadillac total podiums in all classes/series since 2004: 217

IMSA GTP (5)

IMSA DPi (85)

FIA WEC (1)

World Challenge (126)

Cadillac Manufacturer Championships in all series: 8

IMSA DPi (2021, 2018, 2017)

Pirelli World Challenge GT (2014, 2013, 2012)

SPEED World Challenge GT (2007, 2005)

IMSA DPi Driver Championships: 2021, 2018, 2017

IMSA DPi Team Championships: 2021, 2018, 2017

IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Manufacturer Champion: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017

IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Driver Championships: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017

IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Team Championships: 2018, 2017

Pirelli World Challenge GT Driver Championships: 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012

SPEED World Challenge GT Driver Championship: 2005