Flying Lizard Splashes to Podium Finish in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (June 25, 2023) – Watkins Glen International brought the rain last weekend as the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series came to compete for rounds three and four of the 2023 championship. Sports car racing team Flying Lizard Motorsports endured varying weather conditions all week long to earn a second-place finish as drivers Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller became the first Lizard pairing of the season to earn their second podium result of the year.

“We had our challenges this weekend, but it was nice to have Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller come home with a second place on the first day and gain good points in the championship,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “It also showed we had the pace to run up front. We are looking forward to the next round at Road America.”

Race One

Sadly, driver Tom Tait and the No. 64 Lamborghini sat sidelined for the weekend following an incident during the weekend’s first qualifying session that resulted in vehicle damage that could not be repaired on-site. His teammates continued on, with Johannes van Overbeek and Chris Bellomo starting from fifth, Slade Stewart and Andy Lee starting from eighth, and Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller from tenth. The 36-car field had a clean start, and van Overbeek immediately charged forward, elbows out to bring the No. 68 Lamborghini up to ninth overall and fifth in class by the end of the opening lap. Twenty minutes into the race, Nemschoff advanced to ninth in class, beginning the No. 64’s climb through the Pro/Am class. The pink unicorn Lamborghini of Slade Stewart sat in the middle of its sister cars, running in eighth by the time the mandatory pit window opened. Each car came in for its required stop at the halfway point, and the secondary driver for each car took over. While the No. 14 and No. 41 cars were to be taken over by the pro drivers, Andy Lee and Marc Miller, Johannes van Overbeek finished out the opening stint in the No. 68 for Am driver Chris Bellomo to finish the race.

Rain started to descend on the track with 15 minutes remaining, just mere laps into the second stint. Several cars went spinning, bringing out a full-course caution. By this point, Miller had already climbed up to sixth in class, hungry for more positions with Andy Lee right behind in seventh, and Bellomo in ninth. The eight-minute sprint run of green racing played well into the hands of Miller, who charged forward through the Pro/Am field to earn a second place finish. Lee finished in eighth with Bellomo right behind in ninth.

Race Two

Since race two’s qualifying was cut short by a red flag that interrupted the session, the field for the final race of the weekend was set by fastest lap times in practice two. Andy Lee led the team charge in the pink unicorn Lamborghini, starting from second place. Poised to fight for another podium finish, Marc Miller started in the second row from fourth place in class. Chris Bellomo started from eighth in class. Lap after lap, Lee and Miller ran in second and third place throughout the first stint trading places just before the mandatory pit stops and driver changes. Bellomo and the No. 8 car of Nick Persing went side by side and off course in turn eight but were both able to continue. Nemschoff, Stewart, and van Overbeek took over for the second stint, but a slick track led to both Nemschoff and Stewart spinning on track. They were able to continue but lost precious ground. In the end, Stewart finished seventh, followed by Nemschoff in eighth, and van Overbeek in ninth.

The Lizards will have their chance at redemption for rounds five and six in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin at the fan-favorite course of Road America. The race weekend will again be in support of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, August 4-6.

2023 Race Schedule

May 12-14, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Salinas, California

June 22-25, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York

August 4-5, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

August 25-27, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

VIRginia International Raceway

Alton, Virginia

September 15-17, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, Indiana

November 16-17, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi

Campagnano di Roma, Italy

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About Lamborghini Newport Beach

Lamborghini Newport Beach is the authorized sales & service franchise for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. serving Orange County, California.

Representing Lamborghini since 2010, Lamborghini Newport Beach is continuously one of the top US retailers year after year. With many years of combined experience, their team of professionals has all the knowledge and expertise necessary to assist you with purchasing the Lamborghini of your dreams, or properly maintaining the one in your garage. All Lamborghini Newport Beach technicians are fully factory certified, and all sales staff holds master certifications. Their newly opened state of the art facilities are now located at 44 Auto Center Drive, inside the Irvine Auto Center.

