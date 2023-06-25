Ron Atapattu and Kevin Madsen Race Hard in Lamborghini Super Trofeo NA Race at Watkins Glen in Variable Conditions

Watkins Glen, New York, June 25 – The No. 24 Lamborghini Broward Super Trofeo EVO2 of Ron Atapattu and Kevin Madsen took to the track at Watkins Glen International for the IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series Rounds 3 and 4 this weekend with variable weather conditions.

The Laguna Seca Am class winning duo started the first race from P34 with Atapattu at the wheel of the Lamborghini Broward-sponsored Super Trofeo EVO2. He pitted on Lap 10 for Madsen to enter the cockpit. A caution flag was displayed with 13 minutes remaining in the 50-minute race following a little sprinkle of rain causing slippery conditions. The track went green with less than eight minutes remaining. Madsen brought the No. 24 Raging Bull across the finish line after 24 laps finishing sixth in the Am class.

In Race 2, the pair started from 14th position on the grid and third in class. Atapattu and Madsen swapped driver roles with Madsen as starting driver. He was charging hard and made a few passes during his stint, bringing the No. 24 Lamborghini Broward Super Trofeo to the front and class leader. Madsen brought the colorful red, white and blue Lambo in on the late end of the pit window, which started at the 28-minute mark of the 50-minute race.

Atapattu became driver of the No. 24 Wild Elephant Racing entry on Lap 14 and within two laps had to deal with avoiding a collision at Turn nine, which he did aptly. At race end and 25 total laps, the pair finished seventh in class. Madsen turned the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1:49.014 during his hard charge to the front in the ANSA Motorsports-prepared Lamborghini Super Trofeo EVO2.

Quotes:

Ron Atapattu, Team Owner/Driver, No. 24 Lamborghini Broward Elephantea Super Trofeo EVO2:

“It was great to be back in the No.24 Lamborghini Broward Elephantea car again this weekend at Watkins Glen. We had a good battle going in Race 1 and I was glad to be able to escape from mayhem to finish in sixth position.

It was a shame the qualifying two round was called off due to a red flag, which meant we used times from practice two to set up the starting grid position. If not for that I think we could have started further up.

Kevin did a great job and especially getting us into the lead in the second race. I had some braking issues in Race 2 so had to manage them to get to the end of the race. It was a bit of a tough mechanical weekend for us, but we’ll go to the next round ready to go.”

Kevin Madsen, Driver, No. 24 Lamborghini Broward Elephantea Super Trofeo EVO2:

“It was super exciting to watch Ron in Race 1 before it was my turn to hop in. He had an epic battle going on with a faster car ahead and finally wore him down to make the pass. This is the type of stuff we discuss prior to the race, and it was great to see him execute so well at a track he hasn’t driven much.

“We knew Race 2 was going to be tough since I wasn’t able to get a lap in before the red flag in qualifying. Since they used our lap from practice when we had a fuel system issue, it meant the time wasn’t what it could have been. Even so I was very happy with my stint, overtook a couple cars from the get-go and ultimately got us up to first in class and right in the mix with the pro cars. The reaction from the ANSA Motorsports team when I came in was awesome. I loved their excitement and was happy I could make them proud of all the work they put in on a tough weekend.”

Warren Henry Auto Group’s Lamborghini Broward, located in Davie, Florida, serves as a sponsor and partner for the No. 24 Wild Elephant Racing team.

The next IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo NA race will be August 4-6 at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisc.

Supporting partners for the Wild Elephant Racing team include Lamborghini Broward, elephantea, ShipOCI, Star Warehouse, Hippogriff Racing Co., Racers Safety Source, and CXC Simulations.

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Established in 1976, Warren Henry Auto Group is one of the longest-standing, private, family-owned dealership groups in Florida. The company comprises of nearly 500 employees, 6 different retail locations, and 17 luxury and premium brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, INFINITI, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Hennessey, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Icon, and Vespa.

Grounded in its original core values and vision, the company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, creating a superior work environment for its employees, and supporting local causes in the communities it serves. Warren Henry Auto Group has received numerous awards and accolades including being named Best Dealership to Work for by Automotive News, honored by J.D. Power for Dealer of Excellence, and recognized by the South Florida Business Journal Philanthropy List. The company’s headquarters is located at 2300 NE 151st Street in North Miami. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit www.warrenhenryauto.com.

For more information, please go to: www.wildelephantracing.com.