ELLIS, ALPHA PRIME RACING, ANNOUNCE MULTI-RACE PARTNERSHIP WITH AAGI

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that AAGI will be a multi-race partner for the No.43 Chevy Camaro in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

AAGI (American Auto Guardian, LLC), an Illinois-based company, will make its NASCAR sponsorship debut with a secondary sponsorship on the Gurtz Electric Chevy in the Chicago Street Race on July 1st, in “The Loop 121”. AAGI will also have an associate sponsorship on the Ellis’ Keen Parts / CorvetteParts.net Chevy at Road America for the Henry 180 on July 29th.

The new partnership culminates in August when AAGI will be Ellis’ primary sponsor at one of the biggest races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, under the lights at legendary Daytona International Speedway.

AAGI is the industry leader in developing, marketing, and administering vehicle service contracts and other automotive protection products. Throughout the United States, AAGI offers superior products backed by long-term relationships with “A” rated insurers. Since 1997, AAGI has been committed to providing personal, responsive, and efficient support. In addition, AAGI has been selected as the administrator of choice by leading OEM captive finance companies. For additional product and company information, please visit aagi.com.

“Partnering with AAGI is a perfect fit for our fanbase and sport,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 AAGI Chevy Camaro. “Honestly, I’d have a hard time picking three races where we’re more likely to need “insurance” than these races at Chicago, Road America, and Daytona. I think the carnage of these three races will really align well with their industry, and I hope when people think of vehicle servicing, they think AAGI!”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ryan and the team at Alpha Prime Racing,” said Craig Robinson, Chief Executive Officer at AAGI. “Their family-owned, blue-collar roots align with AAGI’s origins and speak to our values, and we love that they’re a small team invested in doing big things in the industry and their community. AAGI is proud to support Ryan across these three races as he makes a run for the NASCAR Playoffs.”

TUNE-IN INFORMATION:

Chicago: The inaugural Chicago Street Course race will be broadcasted live on the USA Network beginning at 4:00 pm CST (5 pm ET) Saturday, July 1st. A full day of on-track action for the NASCAR Xfinity Series begins at 10 am CST (11 am ET) with a 50-minute practice for all entries. Qualifying follows at 11 am CST (12 pm ET). Radio coverage will be on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

ABOUT AAGI:

You get more from AAGI because we strive to constantly improve our products and processes for you. Our leadership team has a diverse background in the automotive, administrative, and insurance industries, our support team is committed to providing personalized, responsive service, and our integrity, accountability, and commitment to our partners have been recognized with an SSAE Certification. Everything we do is designed to shift your business into high gear. But the best measure of service isn’t how hard we work, it’s how much easier we make your work. After all, “We succeed only when you do.”®

ABOUT ALPHA PRIME RACING:

Alpha Prime Racing is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owned by NASCAR driver Tommy Joe Martins and Alpha Prime Sports Founder and CEO Caesar Bacarella. The team was initially founded in 2009 under the name Martins Racing and has since grown into a three-car Chevrolet team, adding the No. 43 Chevrolet in 2023, primarily piloted by Ryan Ellis.