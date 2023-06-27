Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Chicago Pneumatic Compressors Ford Team Chicago Street Race Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team head to Chicago, Illinois for the inaugural Chicago Street Race. The street course will feature 12 turns throughout Chicago’s Grant Park. The No. 34 Ford Mustang will sport the red and black Chicago Pneumatic Compressors scheme.

Chicago Pneumatic Compressors is a market-leading manufacturer and distributor of compressed air products. They offer both fixed and variable speed compressors that range in sizes from 3 – 350 HP and come with the option to be either tank-mounted or base-mounted, as well as the availability for integrated dryers. No matter the application, Chicago Pneumatic Compressors has a compressed air solution to fit every need.

Track activity will begin Saturday with practice and qualifying at 1:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s race is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

COMPETITION NOTES

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team have shown speed on road courses this season, finishing 12th at the Circuit of the America’s and most recently seventh at the Sonoma Raceway. Now, for the first time in NASCAR history, McDowell and the 34 team take to city streets.

McDowell stands 20th in the championship points standings, just four spots away from the playoff cut line.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETTERSON

“There is a lot to learn this weekend. We take our simulator data, some of our key learnings from our road course setups, and that’s really all we can do before we leave. The rest will be learning when we get there. So, a lot of unknowns.

“The best approach will be to get as many laps as possible in practice and be as proficient as possible with our adjustments and execution.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL

“I think we can be as confident as possible going into the weekend. Then, everyone will be a sponge soaking in the information about the track. We can drive it on the simulator, do sight visits and track walks, but we need to get on it with other cars and see what’s possible and what’s not.

“This is a new challenge. We need to be smart and execute. But I think we can have a good weekend.”

