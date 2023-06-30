Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing The Chicago Street Course July NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

RSS Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Chicago Street Course | The Loop 121

Fast Facts

No. 38 RSS Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr.

Primary Partner(s): No. 38 Gtechniq EXOv5 Ford Mustang

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Steve Addington

Spotter: Joe Campbell

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 22nd

Team Championship Point Standings: 24th

Notes of Interest:

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team.

In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Welcome Back: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome back GTECHNIQ, a leader in automotive protective coatings products as the primary marketing of the No. 38 Ford Mustang for the 16th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2023 season.

Headquartered in Cumming, Ga., the Gtechniq range includes composite ceramic coatings, leather protection, fabric protection, wheel and trim protection, shampoos and much more.

The inaugural Loop 121 will mark the company’s fifth event as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series but the third of the 2023 season.

Promoting EXOv5: On this Fourth of July weekend, Graf, RSS Racing and GTECHNIQ are promoting one of their newest products, EXOv5.

GTECHNIQ EXOv5 produces a high-gloss, warm-looking, extreme hydrophobic finish. It has a consistent film that is more durable and offers great resistance to road salt, all wash chemicals and can help withstand micro-marring.

Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 45 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: ArmsList.com, AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support.

Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 Gtechniq EXOv5 Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, July 1, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring Gtechniq in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Chicago Street Course Stats: Saturday afternoon’s The Loop 121 will mark Graf’s inaugural start at the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Street Course Stats: This weekend’s The Loop 121 will signify the first street course event in the history of NASCAR.

While a street course is not classified as a road course, similarities exist. At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Graf has made 14 starts throughout his career earning one top-10 finish. He also holds an average finishing position of 26.8.

Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Tennessee Lottery 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Joe Graf Jr. and the RSS Racing team chased their second top-10 finish of the season.

After practicing mid-pack with his No. 38 G-Coin® Ford Mustang, the RSS Racing team made gains during qualifying which landed them 17th on the starting grid.

Throughout the 15th race of the Xfinity Series season, Graf maintained a presence inside the top 20 before finishing 21st – recording his best Xfinity finish at the 1.33-mile track.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 279th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his first at the downtown Chicago, Ill.- based street track.

In his previous 278 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing.

Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang and former Xfinity Series driver Brent Sherman will make his return in the No. 28 HawkAuto.com Ford Mustang.

Ryan Sieg is set to make his 317th career Xfinity Series start overall and first at the Chicago Street Course.

Brent Sherman is poised to make his 62nd career Xfinity Series start but first at the Chicago Street Course.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and Twitter (@RSS283839).

Joe Graf Jr. Quoteboard:

On The Chicago Street Course: “I am extremely optimistic about our Chicago Street Course debut with our No. 38 Gtechniq EXOv5 Ford Mustang this weekend.

“I wish I could tell you what to expect, but I have no clue honestly. I have been spending as much time as I can on the simulator to prepare myself for the streets of downtown Chicago, but nothing will beat actual seat time on the course.

“Everything is going to happen in a hurry on Saturday and I believe there is little room for error, so while I think the race will totally be about strategy, I also think it will be about survival.

“I’m just looking to come out of Chicago in better shape than we started the weekend and give us some welcomed momentum to carry to Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend.”

On The 2023 Season: “We started the year off really strong between RSS Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, but unfortunately we’ve been on a rollercoaster throughout the season.

“I know we just have to survive this stretch of unique races which includes a street course and hopefully in-between all the different types of tracks we’ll find a rhythm that will allow us to continue to accelerate in a positive direction.

“I just need to continue to stay focused, communicate with my team and utilize the knowledge that I’ve gained over the past three years to recover and have my best Xfinity Series season yet.”

Race Information:

The Loop 121 (55 laps | 121 miles) is the 16th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. Qualifying is set to follow practice beginning at 11:00 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 4:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

About RSS Racing:

RSS Racing fields multiple entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series led by mainstay driver Ryan Sieg.

RSS Racing has competed in NASCAR events since 2009 from its headquarters in Sugar Hill, Ga.