Cadillac at Monza: Focus shifts to championship

After podium finish at Le Mans, No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R is third in Hypercar standings

DETROIT (July 3, 2023) – Developing the Cadillac V-Series.R for the 24 Hours of Le Mans was key among Cadillac Racing’s objectives in the first half of the FIA World Endurance Championship. Now, with a celebrated podium finish in the centenary event, vying for the Hypercar championships is the focus.

Entering the fifth of seven races in its maiden tour of the WEC calendar, Cadillac Racing is third in the Hypercar World Endurance Manufacturers Championship and the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R trio of drivers is third in the Hypercar World Endurance Drivers Championship.

First up is the 6 Hours of Monza this weekend on the 5.793-kilometer, 11-turn (seven right, four left) Autodromo Nazionale di Monza circuit. The “Temple of Speed” is a fast-flowing circuit, with tight, technical corners separated by the lengthy straights during which “you can stretch your legs,” according to Richard Westbrook, who co-drives the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R with Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn.

A 13-car Hypercar field is augmented by LMP2 and LMGTE Am categories for a 36-car lineup at the famous Italian road course.

“I’ve competed in Hypercar there before and many times in GT, and I think it will really suit our Cadillac,” Westbrook said. “(Tire) degradation can be quite high and that’s been a plus of our car so far.”

At Le Mans, the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R continued its consistent run of top-five finishes with its first podium. Third place after qualifying sixth energized the entire Cadillac Racing camp. The sister No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R, co-driven by Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon, placed fourth, and the No. 311 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R with Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken sharing the seat soldiered on to place 10th in class after an early race mishap.

MotorTrend will telecast the race live in the U.S. starting at 6:30 a.m. ET Sunday, July 9. Discovery Velocity holds the rights for Canadian broadcast, while Eurosport and L’Equipe will broadcast to much of Europe. RadioLeMans.com will also call the action.

Fans can also get a driver’s view of the action via the live No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R in-car camera. HERE.

What they’re saying

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R

Alex Lynn: “It’s going to be great racing again in the World Endurance Championship, taking a lot of momentum to Monza from our overall podium at Le Mans. There is no doubt that it was a big occasion for us as a team and for Cadillac and the brand-new car that we’re all enjoying racing. Monza is a great race to get into straight off of Le Mans. Beautiful circuit, beautiful surroundings. Exciting to get going with the guys again and win this race.”

Richard Westbrook: “I’m really looking forward to Monza coming off such a positive result for everyone at Cadillac Racing. To get an overall podium for the first time at Le Mans after being away for a long time is something that we can all be proud of. We learned so much, which we’re going to carry on forward to Monza and the rest of the season. Now, Le Mans is gone and we can focus forward. We knew where we are really strong and know where there’s a little bit where we can improve. Looking at the nature of the circuit I think it’s going to be good for us. It’s a track that I enjoy racing on. I’ve competed in Hypercar there before and many times in GT, and I think it will really suit our Cadillac. It’s a track where you can really stretch your legs and it’s important that you’re really good on the tires. Degradation can be quite high and that’s been a plus of our car so far. Looking forward to continuing the momentum.”

Earl Bamber: “I’m really enthused by the result at Le Mans and the progress we’ve made in just our first year in the WEC. It shows all the hard work that the team, Cadillac and its partners have put in, and there’s more positives to come. Monza is a great track overall and the race in the Hypercar class will be intense for the drivers and entertaining for the spectators. We’ll have to navigate the slower traffic in the tight corners, but there a long straights that will provide overtaking opportunities. I’m looking forward to returning to Monza and getting back in the seat of the No. 2 Cadillac.”