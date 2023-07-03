Richard Childress named Grand Marshal for Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

HAMPTON, Ga. (July 3, 2023) – NASCAR Hall of Famer and legendary team owner Richard Childress will give the command to fire engines for Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Childress will utter the most famous words in motorsports from inside the cockpit of the No. 29 car Kevin Harvick drove to victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2001.

“To be the Grand Marshal for Atlanta, one of my favorite racetracks as a driver and a car owner, is an honor,” said Childress.

His team Richard Childress Racing has scored 15 victories at AMS across NASCAR’s three national touring series, including nine at the NASCAR Cup Series level. With Sunday night’s race starting with an RCR car leading the field during pace laps, Childress hopes the race will end the same way after 400 miles of close-quarters racing.

“We’ve had some good runs there (since the reconfiguration). We’ve won with Austin Hill (in the Xfinity Series) but now we need to win a Cup race,” said Childress.

To visit victory lane, RCR’s drivers will need to out-duel NASCAR’s best on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s challenging high banks, with superspeedway racing that will see drivers race just inches apart under the lights. With just eight races left before NASCAR’s playoffs, sparks will fly as a hungry field of drivers chases victory.

For more information on the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend or to purchase tickets, fans can visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9. Featuring the first weekend of night racing at AMS since 2014, Atlanta’s summer NASCAR weekend comes with increased stakes with the NASCAR playoffs looming large.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 9. The summer race will challenge the rising stars of the sport to stand out and succeed on one of the circuit’s most challenging tracks.

More information on the July 7-9, 2023, Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

