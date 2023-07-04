No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Heads North to Canada Looking to Reset for The Second Half of Season

(Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.) July 4, 2023 — The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 team heads north of the border for the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) – the only international race on the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule. After a troublesome race day in Watkins Glen, Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) team are looking forward to a fresh start heading into the second half of the 2023 season.

WTRAndretti has seen past success around the 2.459-mile road course in Ontario with one win, two pole positions and four podiums in seven starts. With full focus reset after Watkins Glen, teammates Taylor and Albuquerque are determined to do everything in their power to bring home the first GTP victory for WTRAndretti in Canada.

“It feels really nice to get a quick reset after a difficult stretch of races,” said Ricky Taylor. “We never got to really show what we had in Watkins Glen and we feel like CTMP should be another good race for Acura. Now that every one of the GTP manufacturers have gotten a win, it’s time to get one for WTRAndretti.”

“After such a hard weekend in Watkins Glen, we just want to reset and have another try,” said Filipe Albuquerque. “It’s great that Mosport is around the corner and we’re already preparing. We just want to reset and go again. There is no reason why we shouldn’t be competitive, so we’re looking forward to the race and we just want to win.”

“After Watkins Glen – losing wheels and running out of brakes, it is really disappointing,” said Wayne Taylor. “We’ve had a competitive car all year. We’ve had a terrible year with accidents and all sorts of things other than Daytona, so I am hoping that we don’t have another DNF. I’m sure Ricky and Filipe will do what they normally do and be fast and competitive to try and win the race. We win races every single year and this year we haven’t even been on the podium other than at Daytona, so I’m really hoping for a good weekend and for some luck to go our way for a change.”

WTRAndretti’s on-track action in Canada will begin with practice on Friday, July 7th at 2:50 p.m. ET. Qualifying for the Chevrolet Grand Prix at CTMP is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8th. NBC will broadcast the full two-hour, 40-minute race beginning with coverage at 12 p.m. ET and the green waving at 12:05 p.m. ET.

ABOUT KONICA MINOLTA

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America’s Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. The company recognizes 150 years in global business in 2023. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 effort and Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport is supported by an outstanding lineup of partners including Harrison Contracting Company, Acura Motorsports, Honda Performance Development and Hammer Nutrition.