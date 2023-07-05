Doubleheader this weekend for Alsco Uniforms as primary sponsor of Jeb Burton, NASCAR Xfinity race at AMS

HAMPTON, Ga. (July 5, 2023) – Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in providing uniform and linen laundry to customers, including restaurants, healthcare spaces, the automotive industry and industrial facilities is proud to once again be the title sponsor of the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the green flag drops on Saturday, July 8.

In addition to sponsoring the race, Alsco Uniforms will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jeb Burton for Jordan Anderson Racing in the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

“We’ve got an action-packed weekend with Jeb Burton driving for Alsco Uniforms in the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday. He’s had a great season so far and I’m confident he can win our race!” Says Ben Fox, vice president of sales & marketing at Alsco Uniforms

“Alsco Uniforms will also be associate sponsors on Austin Hill and Kyle Busch’s cars. We have a few chances at Victory Lane this weekend.” Fox continued.

Tickets for Saturday night's Alsco Uniforms 250 are available for purchase at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

Jeb Burton fire suit.jpegJEB BURTON:

Burton is the son of NASCAR legend Ward Burton. At 16 years old, Jeb started his professional racing career in what was known as the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series. The Virginia native has since raced in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. This year marks Burton’s third full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as he competes for the championship with Jordan Anderson Racing/Bommarito Autosport.

“I am so excited to be driving the Alsco Uniforms No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend. They’re not only a great sponsor, but they ensure my entire crew has clean high performance uniforms to wear at each race.” Stated Jeb Burton

Rich Koyle headshot.jpegHONORARY STARTER:

Rich Koyle, Sales Consultant for Alsco Uniforms, will serve as the race’s honorary starter.

“I can’t wait to wave the green flag and hear the roar of the cars as they come to life.”

GRAND MARSHAL:

Alsco Uniforms has proudly appointed Duane King, general manager and managing partner of Tennessee-based concrete company Screaming Eagle Ready Mix, as the grand marshal of the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Duane King headshot.jpg“My company began using Alsco Uniforms laundry services several years back. We enjoy a great business relationship and share a love of racing. It is truly an honor to be associated with Alsco Uniforms, and I was humbled to be asked to participate in the race weekend events.”

HOW TO WATCH

Fans can watch the Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity Race Series on FS1 at 8 p.m. EDT on July 8.

ABOUT JEB BURTON

Growing up as the son of NASCAR legend Ward Burton, it was only natural that going fast was all Jeb Burton has ever known. In 2008 Burton began his professional racing career at 16 in what was known as the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series at South Boston Speedway. Close to his hometown of Halifax, Virginia, Burton continued to progress in competition at South Boston Speedway to drive in the Late Model Series, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors. The year 2012 saw Burton move into one of NASCAR's premier series, making his start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The following year he competed in his first full season and earned his first win at Texas Motor Speedway as well as seven pole awards, five top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes. Burton recorded only two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series before making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2015 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He went on to make 33 NASCAR Cup Series starts and 109 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts between 2013 and 2022, with his first Xfinity win coming in the spring race at Talladega in 2021. The year 2023 marks Burton's third full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as he competes for the championship with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport. Away from the racetrack, Burton enjoys hunting, fishing and the outdoors. His love for conservation and land management led to the creation of "Crossroads with the Burtons," an outdoor series highlighting the life of the outdoorsman and NASCAR driver featured on the Sportsman Channel.

ABOUT ALSCO UNIFORMS

Alsco Uniforms (alsco.com) is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating nearly 135 years in business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 12 countries, making Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world.

ABOUT DUANE KING

Duane King is an avid race fan and has been from an early age, developing a need for speed growing up in North Carolina. He quickly became a Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty fan. His father served in the military, which allowed King to experience many parts of the world. Traveling the world while growing up molded King into the outgoing individual he is today.

ABOUT RICH KOYLE

Rich Koyle is a sales consultant for Alsco Uniforms in the Salt Lake City area and has been with the company since 2019. Koyle is a father of five amazing kids and a grandpa to eight grandkids. He and his wife, Shannon, love the outdoors and especially camping. Plus, Koyle enjoys golfing and bowling as his “side hustles.”

ABOUT THE QUAKER STATE 400 AVAILABLE AT WALMART WEEKEND:

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9. Featuring the first weekend of night racing at AMS since 2014, Atlanta’s summer NASCAR weekend comes with increased stakes with the NASCAR playoffs looming large.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 9. The summer race will challenge the rising stars of the sport to stand out and succeed on one of the circuit’s most challenging tracks.

More information on the July 7-9, 2023, Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.