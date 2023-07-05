JR Motorsports — NXS Atlanta II Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Atlanta Motor Speedway

RACE: Alsco Uniforms 250 (163 laps / 251.02 miles)

DATE: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 8 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 7:30 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Sam Mayer returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway with partner Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions back on board the No. 1 Chevrolet.

In four starts at the 1.54-mile quad-oval, the young driver has tallied two top-10 efforts, including a ninth-place finish earlier this year.

At tracks measuring 1-2 miles in length, the Franklin, Wis. native has 30 starts, recording seven top-five and 16 top-10 finishes. Mayer finished a season-best second at Auto Club Speedway earlier this year.

Crew chief Mardy Lindley has scored two Truck Series wins at Atlanta with Kyle Busch (2021) and Corey Hiem (2022).

Josh Berry

No. 8 JARRETT Chevrolet

Josh Berry’s best finish at Atlanta came in the summer of 2022, when he started and finished second, leading 13 laps along the way.

At tracks measuring 1.5 miles, Berry has logged three of his five career victories. The Tennessee native won twice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and once at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He has added six top-five and 12 top-10 finishes at those style tracks.

After 16 races, Berry is currently sixth in series points, well within range to make the NXS Playoffs with 10 races remaining until the cutoff.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Atlas Roofing Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has made 10 NXS starts at his home track in Atlanta and has scored one top-five and three top-10 finishes, with his best being a fourth-place effort during the 2019 season.

In three starts on the new reconfiguration at Atlanta, Jones has a best finish of seventh that came during the first event with the new pavement and new style of racing at the 1.54-mile speedway in 2022.

Crew chief Jason Burdett has called the shots for 11 events at Atlanta in the NXS and has recorded one win (2021), two top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

Jones currently sits 15th in the championship point standings, 74 points under the playoff cutline.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier enters this weekend fresh off of a strong thirdplace effort last week on the streets of Chicago.

In 15 previous starts in the NXS at Atlanta, Allgaier has scored one win, three top fives and nine top 10s.

Allgaier’s lone win at the 1.54-mile quad-oval came on the previous track configuration in the spring of 2021, where the JRM driver paced the field for 47 laps en route to the victory.

In three starts on the new superspeedway-style configuration at Atlanta, Allgaier has scored a best finish of seventh, coming in this event last season.

In three races this season on tracks with the superspeedway style rules package, Allgaier has earned a best finish of third.

Driver Quotes

“With Atlanta racing more like a superspeedway now, it makes it fun and exciting, but also pretty challenging. I am excited to have Accelerate back on the No. 1 Chevy and I am confident that we can put ourselves in a position this weekend to contend for a good finish. The Chicago Street Course was fun but I am looking forward to getting back to circle-track racing.” – Sam Mayer

“Atlanta has definitely been a unique challenge since the repave, but thankfully JR Motorsports has always had an extremely strong superspeedway program, so I know that we will be strong when we get to the track Saturday morning. Anything can happen, but if we can keep our Hellmann’s Chevrolet clean all night long and avoid any potential trouble, I feel like we will have a great shot to fight for the win. I know everyone on this No. 7 team is ready to go. We just need to execute the same way we have all season and we will be right where we want to be at the end.” – Justin Allgaier

“Atlanta races like a restrictor-plate track, and we have been good there but haven’t gotten the victory we want. We were pretty good here in the spring, finishing seventh, but we’re looking for more. It’s time for us to get a victory, and we’ve been close, but the Playoffs are coming soon. I’m looking forward to having Jarrett back on the car as we’ve had really good finishes with them this year.” – Josh Berry

“It’s always great to head back to my home track in Atlanta. We only have a couple of races on this new pavement and style of racing, but it’s been exciting every time. Hopefully we can keep the nose clean on our Menards/Atlas Roofing Chevrolet and be in contention to battle for the win under the lights Saturday night.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates