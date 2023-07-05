Retro Designs Rocks Hard in Bahama Blue IROC Series-Inspired 1974 Porsche 911 RSR

Internationally-renowned for restoring legendary vehicles of all kinds, Retro Designs is proud to introduce a stunning new 1974 Porsche RSR reimagined in the style of George Follmer’s legendary racing vehicle from the 1974 International Race of Champions (IROC) series. The storied IROC series brought the world’s best drivers from different branches of racing together to compete in identical modified vehicles for multiple rounds. As a result, the globally celebrated races birthed an outpouring of world famous collectable vehicles that still to this day spark fond memories of racers such as Follmer while also cementing Porsche as a dominant force in the racing scene.

“The 1974 RSR IROC edition presented our team with an interesting set of challenges, because we wanted to stay true to the vehicle’s grand racing lineage while also making it suitable for today’s driving conditions and comfortable enough for driver and passenger to take longer trips than just a few laps around the track. I’m extremely proud of the work that the Retro Designs team put in to completely reimagine this racing machine while properly honoring the racing bona fides behind the RSR’s design,” comments Retro Designs Owner Daniel Valjevac. “Even though we upgraded the vehicle in several key areas, the driver can still feel like they are getting behind the wheel of a proper vintage racing machine that was truly groundbreaking in motorsports at the time in the 1970’s.”

Photographed at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the race-inspired RSR features bright colors and accents famously associated with the 1970’s series. Painted in Bahama Blue with white accents inspired by George Follmer’s 1974 IROC livery, this reimagined 911 RSR promises to delight motorsport enthusiasts and collectors alike. The amazing recreation features a more powerful engine made for endurance racing and modern-day driving. The engine and transaxle were engineered by Heights Auto Imports in Tampa, FL, who worked with Retro Designs on a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six-cylinder engine good for 300 horsepower working alongside a special 915 transmission.

The new Retro Designs 1974 RSR incorporates Bilstein Coilovers, allowing for a much smoother, more forgiving drive experience on the track or highway. To enhance vehicle stability, Retro Designs installed front tower struts, adjustable sway bars, rear strut tower reinforcement braces, and a strut tower bracing system to create a more brilliant ride all around.

Big Red Brake calipers and 930 turbo rotors cover all four corners of the RSR to provide powerful stopping power with improved performance. Riding on high-performance Fikse tires and incorporating ExtremeContact Sport wheels, the custom 1974 Retro Designs RSR presents a fantastic race-ready vintage 911. Retro Designs also fabricated an exclusive RSR exhaust tip onto the exhaust system to create a sharper motorsports growl to the engine note.

As with all Retro Designs builds, the time-intensive restoration process was rendered in extreme detail, particularly to the interior. Retro Designs implemented period-correct gray 917 Lollipop seats to go along with a Momo Prototipo steering wheel for the classic Porsche race aesthetic that is often associated with the era. The Retro Designs team engineered a heated front windscreen, an electro cooler, and a 74 RSR IROC roll bar for added protection. An RS carpet kit was supplied by FVD and RS door cards were added by Retro Designs to complete the reimagined interior look.

The 1974 Retro Designs RSR is priced at $250,000. For more information on Retro Designs and all current available builds, please visit www.retrodesignsnc.com or call 704-721-0835.