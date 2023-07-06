AMS announces dignitaries for Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend

HAMPTON, Ga. (July 6, 2023) – Atlanta’s NASCAR night race weekend will employ a host of dignitaries and special guests to be part of pre-race festivities.

Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart (Sunday, July 9) Dignitaries:

Grand Marshal: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress will give the command to start engines from the cockpit of the No. 29 car Kevin Harvick piloted to his first career Cup Series victory in 2001. Childress will then lead the field in the historic ride during pace laps before the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Honorary Starter: Walmart Market 21 Asset Protection Manager Joe Milton will waive the green flag to start the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night.

God Bless America Singer: Tenor Timothy Miller will once again bring his stirring rendition of “God Bless America” to Atlanta Motor Speedway to kick off pre-race ceremonies on Sunday evening.

National Anthem Singers: Powerhouse trio Chapel Hart – comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle – will sing the national anthem before the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Flyover: Two F-15Cs from the 159th Fighter Squadron “Boxin’ Gators” from the Florida Air National Guard will soar above AMS during the Star Spangled Banner Sunday night.

Pre-race concert: Multiplatinum troubadour Andy Grammer’s pre-race concert on Sunday evening headlines Revs & Riffs’ slate of musical acts during Atlanta’s summer race weekend. Fans will enjoy Grammer’s catalog full of bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good” and platinum singles like “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).”

Driver Introductions: The top-10 starters for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race will be introduced by comedian John Crist.

Atlanta’s summer NASCAR weekend features 650 miles of action between a pair of night races on the speedway’s high banks.

The weekend kicks off Friday with the Camper Appreciation Party in Bootleggers followed by the Peach Pit Party in the infield later that night. Friday night also brings an opportunity for fans to drive their own vehicles around AMS during Speedway Children’s Charities’ Laps for Charity.

NASCAR action begins Saturday with qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 250 and the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. Country music stars Lonestar perform a free concert in the AMS Fan Zone before the NASCAR Xfinity Series races under the lights in the Alsco Uniforms 250.

Sunday brings the main event of Atlanta’s summer NASCAR weekend: the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. Before the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series take the green flag under the setting sun, raceday is packed full of things to see and do all around the facility, from driver appearances and Q&As, carnival rides, to live attractions in the AMS Fan Zone and Andy Grammer’s pre-race concert and driver introductions on the frontstretch.

For more information or to purchase tickets for this weekend's events, fans should visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9. Featuring the first weekend of night racing at AMS since 2014, Atlanta’s summer NASCAR weekend comes with increased stakes with the NASCAR playoffs looming large.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 9. The summer race will challenge the rising stars of the sport to stand out and succeed on one of the circuit’s most challenging tracks.

More information on the July 7-9, 2023, Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

