Young’s Motorsports Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course | O’Reilly Auto Parts 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Will Rodgers

Primary Partner(s): RANDCO. Industries

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: Young’s Motorsports welcomes Will Rodgers to the team as the primary driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 14th race of the Truck Series season.

A familiar name in the NASCAR garage returns to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the first time since Circuit of the Americas in 2022.

A native of Maui, Hi, Rodgers began go-kart racing at the age of nine before moving into motorcross at the age of 13. After a successful stint including a regional championship on two wheels, Rodgers broadened his racing resume by competing in off-road events before evolving into Sports Car Racing in 2015.

By 2016, his Sports Car credentials landed him in NASCAR’s development series, the ARCA Menards Series where he competed in several races on the series’ platform winning four times at iconic road courses like New Jersey Motorsports Park, Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International.

While sponsorship has kept him on the sidelines from competing full-time, the likable driver has managed nine NASCAR Xfinity Series starts since 2019 and three previous Truck Series races leading into Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

All Board: For Rodger’s Young’s Motorsports debut, Texas-based companies Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. will serve as the primary partner on his No. 02 Chevrolet RST in the Buckeye state.

Will Rodgers Truck Series Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Track Stats: Saturday afternoon’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will mark Rodgers’ first Truck Series start at the 2.25-mile, 13-turn road course.

While Rodgers will make his inaugural Truck Series start at the Lexington, Ohio course, the track is the home of his career-best NASCAR Xfinity Series finish in 2019 with Brandonbilt Motorsports.

Additionally, Rogers competed at Mid-Ohio last month in the TA2 & XGT TransAm classes. The XGT class performance with Chris Evans Race Cars landed Rodgers in Victory Lane.

Will Rodgers Truck Series Career Truck Stats: In two years of Truck Series competition, Rodgers has three career Truck Series starts with a career-best 21st-place finish in the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas in March 2022 driving for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Riggs as crew chief of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will be crew chief in his 117th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 116 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will be his second tango with Mid-Ohio as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth, fifth and sixth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of seventh with Kaz Grala in the 2022 edition of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on July 9, 2022.

Since 2022, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finish of 19.3 in three Truck Series starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 445 starts from 54 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.5.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Will Rodgers, please like him on Facebook (Will Rodgers), follow him on Instagram (@willrodgers_) and Twitter (@willrodgers65).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Will Rodgers Pre-Race Quote:

On Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: “I am very appreciative of this opportunity with Young’s Motorsports for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend. I believe with my previous experience at Mid-Ohio and the confidence in the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado truck that my team is bringing me, I believe we can turn some heads.

“Our goal is to make sure we put ourselves in a good position to capitalize on track position in Stage 3 and be around when it counts the most. If we can stay out of trouble and have the track position we need, we should be in contention for a top-10 or better finish on Saturday afternoon.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Freedom Warranty

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

2023 Driver Points Position: 28th

2023 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the 14th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 154: This weekend at Mid-Ohio, Boyd will make his 154th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 100h start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Back: This weekend at Mid-Ohio, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome back Freedom Warranty as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second time in 2023.

Freedom Warranty is the fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, offering a variety of products sold exclusively through authorized auto dealers, certified repair facilities, established lenders and accredited insurance agencies in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

Their goal is to provide a valuable service to automobile owners who want to protect their investment and shield them from unexpected repairs.

By providing superior service to contract holders, they strive to provide dependable coverage with customer care that goes above and beyond.

Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Mid-Ohio, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.

Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty.

Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)

The window for nominations will be open on July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt.

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023.

The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States.

Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Stats: Saturday afternoon’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will mark Boyd’s second start at the 2.25-mile, 13-turn road course.

Last July in the Buckeye State, he earned a track-best finish of 16th after starting 35th in the 2022 O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 for Young’s Motorsports.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a road course; Boyd has made seven starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 26.1.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 100 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.1.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Freedom Warranty Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

Saturday afternoon will be his first dance with the central Ohio road course as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: “Mid-Ohio is a beautiful road course. I cannot think of a better partner than Freedom Warranty to celebrate the week of Fourth of July.

“Hopefully, we can have an explosive performance on Saturday afternoon.”

On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck.

“What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Matt Mills

Primary Partner(s): Thompson Electric Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 32nd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back!: Veteran racer Matt Mills returns to Young’s Motorsports for the fifth time in a limited NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule for Saturday afternoon’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Mid-Ohio was not initially on Mills’ Young’s Motorsports schedule but it will have behind the wheel for the first time since competing in the Toyota 200 at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway in early June.

During his four-race stretch with Young’s Motorsports, Mills earned a season-best 19th-place finish after starting 29th.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Mid-Ohio, Young’s Motorsports and Mills welcome Thompson Electric Inc. as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for this weekend’s race.

Thompson Electric, Inc. is a full-service electrical contracting company that started in 1977 by father and son and has grown to be one of the largest electrical contractors in Ohio.

They offer electrical contracting and emergency services for commercial, residential, industrial, institutional, highway lighting, traffic signalization, temperature control, substation, transmission, distribution and projects of all sizes.

Additional Support: Mills will have additional partnership support aboard his No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado from J.F. Electric.

J.F. Electric is a leading electrical construction company specializing in the Commercial, Industrial, Telcom and Utility segments. J.F. Electric has been in business for over 50 years with the goal of delivering quality and value to every project.

Utilitra, a women-owned utility and technology solutions provider will also serve in an associate role on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 14th Truck Series race of 2023.

Matt Mills Truck Series History: From 2016 to 2023, Mills has 19 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-high 15th place finish in 2022 driving the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

Matt Mills Truck Series Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Stats: Saturday afternoon’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will mark Mill’s inaugural Truck Series start at the 2.25-mile, 13-turn road course.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Mills as crew chief of the No. 20 Thompson Electric Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will be crew chief in his 109th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 108 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes to his resume.

Saturday afternoon will be his second tango with Mid-Ohio as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Matt Mills Pre-Race Quote:

On Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: “Excited to be back on a road course this weekend after a couple of years, and even better that it’s a trip back home to Ohio.

“I am also happy to also be bringing my longtime local sponsor Thompson Electric on board to make this weekend happen with Young’s Motorsports.”

Race Information:

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (67 laps | 151.28 miles) is the 14th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Saturday, July 8, 2023, shortly after 1:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).