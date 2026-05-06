Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Watkins Glen International

Event: Go Bowling at The Glen

Date/Time: Sunday, May 10, 2026, 3 p.m. ET

Location: Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York

Layout: 2.45-Mile Road Course

TV/Radio: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX team head to Watkins Glen International this weekend looking to put together a clean and steady day at one of NASCAR’s most historic road courses.

“For our team, a clean, mistake-free race at Watkins Glen would be a solid weekend,” Berry said. “These road course races are so detail-oriented, and we’ve put a lot of time into preparation on the simulator leading into this one.

“Hopefully we can execute all day and put ourselves in a good spot at the end.”

While the Wood Brothers are often associated with success on superspeedways and intermediate tracks, the team also owns a respectable history at Watkins Glen.

In the organization’s first start at the track in 1965, Marvin Panch started third and dominated the race, leading 53 of 66 laps while nearly lapping the entire field. Morgan Shepherd later added a runner-up finish for the team in 1992, and Marcos Ambrose delivered a third-place result in 2008 during one of the strongest stretches of his road course career.

Overall, Wood Brothers Racing has recorded four top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 33 starts at Watkins Glen.

Practice for the Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:10 p.m. ET. Coverage of both sessions will air on Prime.

Sunday’s 100-lap, 245-mile race is scheduled to begin just after 3 p.m. ET with coverage on FS1. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 20 and 50.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About DEX

DEX is the nation’s largest independent provider of document technology and managed print services, delivering a broad range of products and solutions that help organizations improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and strengthen security. DEX uses real-time data analytics to help businesses gain valuable insights into their print job patterns and frequency, resource allocation, and cost distribution. The knowledge gained is used to optimize workflows, enhance user performance, eliminate unnecessary expenses, and ensure print security and compliance.