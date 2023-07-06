Dye – Mid-Ohio Preview

Mid-Ohio Preview

July 8 | 1:30 PM ET | FS1 – MRN – SiriusXM

2023 NASCAR Truck Series Stats

Starts: 13; Best start: 9th; Best finish: 11th (Gateway); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 17th

Chassis History

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in GMS Racing chassis no. 140. Zane Smith drove this chassis to a couple of top-10 finishes at the Circuit Of The Americas and Watkins Glen International in 2021, finishing as high of sixth place at the Glen. Daniel raced this chassis earlier this year at COTA for his NCTS road course debut, finishing in the 18th spot.

Rookie of the Year

Daniel’s 22nd place finish in the most recent event at Nashville Superspeedway was the fourth-highest rookie result of the race. Dye is still scored in fourth position in the rookie points standings, 126 behind leading candidate, Nick Sanchez, but now only three points behind Rajah Caruth in third.

Daniel Dye Quote

What did you learn about Mid-Ohio last year in the ARCA car that you can apply to this weekend?

“So much about road course racing is being comfortable at that specific race track. Between the ARCA race last year and our training with the Chevrolet drivers earlier this year in street cars, I’ve had two weekends on the race track and I am looking forward to getting back to it. It is a really fun race track. I am looking forward to seeing what we can do with our No. 43 Giuseppe’s Steel Pizza team. I’m hoping the rain stays away and I hope we can get a couple of good finishes before the regular season ends.”

About Giuseppe’s Steel City Pizza

Giuseppe’s has been proudly serving the Daytona Beach and Port Orange areas since 1982 when our family relocated here from Freeport, Pennsylvania, a small town just outside of Pittsburgh. We aren’t a chain, we are a family operation. You will always find one or more family members in the kitchen cooking up your order every hour of every day. We use only the highest quality, freshest ingredients, serving generous portion sizes, and offer it all at a reasonable price. Everything is homemade fresh daily, including our pizza dough, sauces, garlic bread, lasagna, pastas, soups, wing sauce, and our “to-die-for” creamy Italian dressing. Making our dishes from scratch has always been, and always will be, our promise to you. For more information, please visit www.giuseppessteelcitypizza.com.

About Race to Stop Suicide

Race to Stop Suicide is a non-profit organization co-founded by Daniel and Randy Dye. The organization’s main objective is to create awareness, remove stigma and normalize the conversation surrounding suicide. They provide entry-level education on what to look for, symptoms and how to check up on family and friends. Race to Stop Suicide also ensures that people have easy access to helpful resources like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and 988. For more information, visit their website at www.racetostopsuicide.com.