Toyota Racing – NCS Atlanta Post-Race Report – 07.09.23

HAMLIN LEADS TOYOTA IN RAIN SHORTENED ATLANTA RACE

ATLANTA (July 9, 2023) – Denny Hamlin (14th) was the top-finishing Toyota Camry TRD in the rain-shortened race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday evening.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race 19 of 36 – 400.4 miles, 260 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, William Bryon*

2nd, Daniel Suarez*

3rd, AJ Allmendinger*

4th, Michael McDowell*

5th, Kyle Busch*

14th, DENNY HAMLIN

23rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

25th, BUBBA WALLACE

27th, TYLER REDDICK

29th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

34th, TY GIBBS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Coca-Cola Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 14th

How was your race?

“We were pretty loose to start the day. The more pit stops we had the better we kept getting our Coca-Cola Camry. I honestly was right where I wanted to be – towards the top-five – when we got spun there. I was trying to get stage points – I knew that it was going to be race to the end of the stage, which it turns out it pretty much was. We lost some stage points and finished somewhere in the mid-teens. We didn’t have enough time to get our way back up there, but luckily our car wasn’t damaged too much, and we were able to salvage something.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.