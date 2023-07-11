Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Pete Store Ford Mustang Team New Hampshire Motor Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team head to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for a 318-lap main event around the New England track.

The No. 34 team will sport a returning brand on their Ford Mustang. The Pete Store will make their 2023 season debut. A three-time Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016, and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with locations spanning the eastern United States. The Pete Store offers sales, services, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks.

The weekend will kick-off with practice and qualifying on Saturday at 12:05 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 301- lap race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

COMPETITION NOTES:

After finishing fourth at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, McDowell is now 16th in championship points standings and inside the playoff cut line.

McDowell has a career-best finish of 17th at the one-mile, flat oval.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON

“This is a tough track to compete at for sure, but I’m feeling positive about our short track program. We ran well at both Richmond and Phoenix this year so there is no reason we can’t perform the same at New Hampshire.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL

“New Hampshire has been a struggle for us. If anything, it’s a bigger Martinsville. At Martinsville, we’ve had speed, but it hasn’t correlated to New Hampshire all the time. I will say this. Our short track program this year is a lot better than what it was last year. I feel at Richmond and Phoenix we closed the gap quite a bit. So, I’m optimistic about New Hampshire. I go there optimistic every year, but it’s no doubt that it’s been a struggle for us in years past. Hopefully, we hit it right this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.