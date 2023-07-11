RFK Advance | Loudon

Loudon Event Info:

Track Info: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1.058-mile oval

Date: Sunday, July 16

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Loudon, New Hampshire

Format: 301 laps, 318.46 miles, Stages: 70-115-116

TV: USA

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 12:05 p.m. ET, Practice (USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12:50 p.m. ET, Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2:30 p.m. ET, Race (USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) makes its annual trek to the Granite State for racing action Sunday afternoon.

Jack Roush has nine wins all-time at the track including seven in the Cup Series.

Loudon stands as one of Keselowski’s best tracks on the circuit with a 10.0 average finish.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

Keselowski’s first race in the BuildSubmarines.com car (dubbed the #CarWithAMission) comes in a key region for the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base. With more than 1,500 suppliers in the six-state New England region, there are hundreds of jobs available for NASCAR fans to be a part of the team that creates Navy submarines.

Joining BuildSubmarines.com on the car this weekend will be New England-based General Dynamics Electric Boat. Their 20,000-plus employees design, build, repair and modernize nuclear submarines.

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

Keselowski at New Hampshire

Starts: 22

Wins: 2 (2014, 2020)

Top-10s: 15

Poles: 4

Keselowski makes his 23rd Cup start in Loudon this weekend, a track that stands as one of his best all-time with an average finish of 10th. The Michigan native has two wins at NHMS – one in 2014, and the most recent in 2020 – with 15 top-10s, nine of which were inside the top five.

He most recently finished seventh there a season ago, one of four-straight top-10s there.

He’s led laps in 15 of his 22 Cup starts at the track with 598 led overall.

Keselowski has four poles at NHMS, the first coming in 2010, as well as 2013, 2014 and 2019, contributing to his 10.3 average starting position overall. Last season he qualified ninth.

The 2012 Cup Champion also has two wins in the Xfinity Series in Loudon, winning back-to-back races in 2012 and 2014. He earned the pole in five of his 10 NXS starts, including four-straight from 2010-14. Overall, he finished top-10 in every Xfinity race he ever ran at NHMS with an average finish of 3.8.

Buescher at New Hampshire

Starts: 9

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 10th Cup start at NHMS. In nine prior races he has a 23.4 average finish with a best result of 15th in 2019.

He also made two Xfinity Series starts there with a best finish of fifth in 2014.

RFK Historically at New Hampshire

Cup Wins: 7 (Jeff Burton, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000; Kurt Busch, 2004 (twice); Greg Biffle, 2008

Patriot’s Day: This weekend’s NCS event at New Hampshire is in the home territory of RFK’s co-owners, the Fenway Sports Group. FSG is based out of Boston, Massachusetts, and is located just 82 miles from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Niner Niner: RFK has won in all three of NASCAR’s major touring series at New Hampshire, including seven times in the NCS and once each in Xfinity and the Truck Series. Jeff Burton drove the No. 99 to RFK’s first NCS win at Loudon back in 1997, while Greg Biffle earned the most recent win in 2008. Kurt Busch went to victory lane in 2000 in the trucks while Carl Edwards picked up the win in 2006 in Xfinity series action.

Four in a Row: RFK won at least one NCS race at New Hampshire in four consecutive seasons from 1997-2000, with former driver Burton taking the checkered flag on each occasion. In addition, RFK swept both races at New Hampshire in 2004 with former driver Busch.

Wicked Good Domination: Former RFK driver Burton posted one of the most dominating wins in NASCAR history at New Hampshire on Sept. 17, 2000, with Burton qualifying on the front row (second) and leading all 300 laps of the event en route to his fourth victory at the New England track. RFK has led over 100 laps in NCS action at New Hampshire on six different occasions, including leading over 150 laps four times and over 190 laps three times. All-in-all, RFK has led 1,557 laps at New Hampshire in the NCS.

RFK Loudon Wins

1997-1 Burton Cup

1998-1 Burton Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

2000-2 Burton Cup

2004-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2006 Edwards NXS

2000 Busch Truck

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Atlanta: Rain shortened Sunday night’s race in Atlanta, where RFK led a combined 58 laps – the most of any organization. Brad Keselowski won the second stage and went on to finish sixth in the 185-lap official race, while Chris Buescher was originally scored 12th, but was later credited with 15th.

Points Standings (17: 11th, 6: 12th): Both RFK drivers continue to maintain their solid points position with Buescher in 11th, two points ahead of Keselowski in 12th.

By the Numbers at Loudon

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

190 7 34 61 2 54466 1557 20.6 16.8 57625.0

45 1 9 19 0 8567 246 15.1 13.0 9063.8

28 1 10 18 0 5550 227 12.1 10.0 5871.9

263 9 53 98 2 68583 2030 18.6 15.2 72560.7