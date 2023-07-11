Unibet named official online casino partner of the Honda Indy Toronto

Unibet to also sponsor trackside beer garden and victory circle

TORONTO (July 11, 2023) – Kindred Group’s flagship brand Unibet has been named the official online casino of the Honda Indy Toronto, the annual motorsport festival featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in downtown Toronto at Exhibition Place, set for July 14-16. The online casino has also secured naming rights to the Unibet Finish Line Lounge, a trackside beer garden and coveted viewing area, and the Unibet Victory Circle, the iconic driver celebration space, for the 35th edition of this must-see racing spectacle.

Unibet’s support will help elevate the fan experience at the acclaimed Toronto event in 2023, adding to the lineup of exciting on- and off-track attractions across the grounds. The Unibet Finish Line Lounge will be a fan favourite. This preferred General Admission zone, located adjacent to the Honda Indy Toronto start finish line, provides spectators with multi-level, trackside views of the action and a great selection of premium craft beers.

“The Honda Indy is always a highly anticipated weekend in Toronto as our historic Exhibition Place grounds transform into a race track,” said Amanda Brewer, Country Manager Canada. “Kindred’s flagship brand Unibet is proud to sponsor this long-standing summer tradition, as it gives us a chance to say thank you to our customers and support a fun and exhilarating event that is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2023. This year’s Honda Indy is sure to bring non-stop thrills and excitement, just like Unibet!”

The Unibet Victory Circle will be a busy area over the course of the three-day festival with 12 races on the Honda Indy Toronto schedule. NASCAR Pinty’s Series stock car drivers will be recognized first on the winner’s stage following Friday’s headline race, the Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto, during Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Honda Fan Friday which offers complimentary general admission with a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish® Canada. The top-three finishers will also visit the podium in sports car racing tripleheaders from both Sports Car Championship Canada and Radical Cup Canada.

Open-wheel pilots from development series USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires will also compete in doubleheader races with the goal of climbing the podium. Finally, NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will lift Waterford Crystal trophies provided by William Ashley in the Unibet Victory Circle following Sunday’s 85-lap main event finale to the Honda Indy Toronto weekend.

“We are excited to join Unibet in an extensive partnership at this year’s Honda Indy Toronto. As the official online casino and title sponsor of the start finish line beer garden, Unibet is helping us enhance the fan experience in a terrific way,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of Honda Indy Toronto. “We look forward to the iconic racing tradition where we watch all the drivers lift their trophies at the Unibet Victory Circle.”

Honda Indy Toronto 2-Day General Admission tickets are still available at $75, offering the best weekend value. Single Day General Admission is $50 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday. The event provides something for everyone. Beyond the on-track action, Thunder Alley will be filled with numerous activities and interactive displays including Honda World, and many diverse food options and additional festival gathering points will continue to upgrade the experience for 2023.

All attendees are encouraged to use Toronto’s GO Lakeshore West Train to Exhibition Station for the easiest commute without the worry of traffic or parking at the Honda Indy Toronto. For $80, GO Transit is offering a combo ticket which includes 2-Day General Admission and two daily round trip fares for transportation to and from the event. Single-day combo options are also available at hondaindy.com/GO. Children 12 and under ride free on Go Transit.

For more ticket pricing, event schedule and festival information, visit hondaindy.com.

About Kindred Group:

Kindred Group is one of the world’s leading online gambling operators with business across Europe, US and Australia, offering 30 million customers across 9 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. Find Unibet in North America at va.unibet.com, pa.unibet.com, in.unibet.com, az.unibet.com, nj.unibet.com and on.unibet.ca. The company, which employs more than 2,000 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU).

Read more on www.kindredgroup.com.

Nasdaq Stockholm, KIND-SDB

About Honda Indy Toronto:

Honda Indy Toronto is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary circuit using the streets surrounding Exhibition Place near Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Honda Fan Friday offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation. To date, $905,000 has been raised for Make-A-Wish® Canada. As one of Ontario’s largest annual sporting events with the first race held in 1986 first known as the Molson Indy, it has become a prestigious meeting place for some of the world’s fastest race car drivers including past NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions like Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power as well as Canadian racing greats Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens, and more. Canadian Devlin DeFrancesco is planned to be in the 2023 starting field. Honda Indy Toronto is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (March 3-5, 2023), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid (June 30-July 2, 2023) and Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 1-3, 2023).

For more information, visit hondaindy.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @HondaIndyToronto or follow the event on Twitter @HondaIndy and Instagram @HondaIndy using #indyTO.