Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing: Chase Briscoe New Hampshire Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

New Hampshire Advance

No. 14 Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Crayon 301 (Round 20 of 36)

● Time/Date: 2:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 16

● Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon

● Layout: 1.058-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 301 laps/318.46 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stages 1: 70 laps / Stage 2: 115 laps / Final Stage: 116 laps

● TV/Radio: USA / PRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon for his third NASCAR Cup Series start at the Magic Mile. He earned his best finish of 15th in last year’s 301-lap race after starting 29th.

● Briscoe made one NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at New Hampshire in 2019, in which he started fifth and finished sixth. He also has one NASCAR Truck Series start at the 1.058-mile oval, which resulted in an 11th-place finish in the September 2017 race.

● The 28-year-old driver has four top-10 finishes this season, three of which came on tracks measuring 1 mile or less. Briscoe finished seventh at Phoenix Raceway and fifth at the flat, paperclip-shaped Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He also earned a fifth-place effort in the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt race.

● The No. 14 Ford Mustang features Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing for Sunday’s Crayon 301. Established in 2022, Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing was formed through a partnership between Gen.G Esports and Mobil 1 Racing. Gen.G Esports was established in 2017 as one of the leading global esports organizations currently operating in the largest gaming markets of North America, South Korea, and China, while Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing is the No.1-ranked team in the North American Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS).

● Gen.G Esports’ core mission is to help gamers use their passion for gaming and esports to get ahead in and beyond the competition. With 13.9 million global fans, 9.4 million of which are based in North America, Gen.G Esports’ widely acclaimed initiatives include:

● Industry-leading, all-female pro teams to empower the next generation of women in gaming.

● The Gen.G Global Esports Academy – the world’s first fully-integrated academic esports program, along with key global collegiate partnerships.

● Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing is an Esports team at the forefront highlighting the crossover interest between motorsports and gaming, which has already achieved accomplishments such as:

● Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Black, the No. 1-ranked women’s Rocket League team in the world and winner of the first-ever international women’s RLCS tournament in June 2023.

● Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing won the 2022 RLCS Fall Major, a tournament featuring the best Rocket League teams in the world, just less than three months after the team was formed.

● More than $275,000 in prize winnings earned in its first season.

● Briscoe earned his best starting position of the season last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway when he rolled off third for the second race of the year at the 1.54-mile track in Hampton, Georgia.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

Last year, you said you didn’t feel like you had figured out New Hampshire and it doesn’t suit your driving style. Was there anything you figured out last year that has turned that around?

“I don’t know that I figured anything out, but the more time on track, the more I can at least know what to expect. Sometimes it’s not about figuring out what works, it’s just working around what doesn’t. I feel like we’ve done that the last few weeks and hopefully this is just the next place in the process where we can use that to gain a little more.”

In the last three weeks, we’ve seen a change, even if a slight one, in the performance of the No. 14 team. Do you feel like anything has changed?

“There has definitely been a change in team dynamics – the way we communicate and prepare. I know I’ve been held way more accountable over the last two or three weeks. I feel like we’ve run some good races, like Chicago, where the strategy just didn’t really work out for us. We’ve been able to capitalize on better starting positions, which helps out in the race if maybe we don’t have the best speed. We’ve seen track position become so important, so that helps a little more, to have a starting spot that is 10 to 15 positions better. I do think that we’ve seen that light at the other end of the tunnel and it’s just a matter of getting there. I’ve heard some comments from people outside of the organization saying it’s not better, but it’s not going to be a quick change. It’s going to take time and that’s where you just have to keep believing and knowing what we’re working toward.”

How do you stay focused and keep believing that you’re working in the right direction?

“It’s hard. These past two to three months have probably been the hardest I’ve ever had to experience in my career with the struggles on the racetrack, but I think that’s where you just have to stay grounded and have a support system behind you. But it’s also your faith. That’s something I’ve always focused on, going back to when we were just looking for the next race to run, the next step in my career. I think you have to be really grounded in your faith and realize that your meaning is not where you finish on Sunday. It’s definitely a challenge. When things are going good, it’s not as big of a challenge, but when you’re running behind, I feel like that grind is 10 times worse and 10 times harder to deal with. In this sport, your stock is always kind of based on the week before. Even for me right now, knowing that I’ve been on this rough patch the last two or three months, I’ve just got to remember why I’m here and how I got here and just try to stay confident in that.”

No. 14 Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: Richard Boswell

Hometown: Friendship, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala

Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois

Rear Tire Changer: Dakota Ratcliff

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Dylan Moser

Hometown: Monroe, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink

Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina