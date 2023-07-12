Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Crayon 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made two NCS starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

So far in the 2023 season, Kaulig Racing has earned one runner-up finish, a third-place finish, nine top-10 finishes and has led 30 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has 20 NCS starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with 13-laps led, one top-10 finish and an average finish of 22.4.

So far in the 2023 season, Allmendinger has led seven laps and earned one top five, four top 10s and seven top-15 finishes.

Allmendinger earned his best finish of the 2023 NCS season last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he finished third.

“New Hampshire is really flat. It’s tough to set the car up there and get it to turn but still have rear grip in it. I’ve been on both ends of having success but also have struggled. With this car, I enjoyed it last year but definitely needed to be a little bit better getting around the racetrack. Being up front here is critical but with the long runs we typically get, it’s easy to burn off the tires. It’s a challenging racetrack that we have struggled at as a company, but we have to potential to be better at.” – AJ Allmendinger on New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Campers Inn RV Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made two NCS starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley has earned two top-10 finishes in-a-row, following his eighth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his best-finishing streak to date.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“Loudon typically isn’t one of my best tracks. I’ve had some success there, but I’ve just kind of always struggled to find a rhythm. Fortunately, we’ve taken some great steps forward with our cup program these last few races. I’m definitely more optimistic heading to New Hampshire with how competitive we have been.” – Justin Haley on New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Ambetter Health 200

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 15 at 3:00 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made 10 starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and has earned one top-10 finish, one pole award and 67-laps led.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, 12 top-fives, 28 top-10 finishes, three pole awards and has led 504 laps.

Austin Dillon, No. 10 LA Golf Chevrolet Camaro

Austin Dillon has made six NXS starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, earning four top five and five top-10 finishes.

Of his 153-total NXS starts, Dillon accrued nine wins, 65 top fives, 107 top-10 finishes and 17 pole awards.

He last competed with Kaulig Racing at Auto Club Speedway earlier this year, where he finished eighth.

“I enjoy racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It’s a different type of track than what we see on a regular basis. The corner is flat, and there is not much banking to hold you. It’s important to have a car that allows you to get into the corner deep. I know that everyone at Kaulig Racing will prepare a fast Chevy that will allow us to be aggressive and make passes. It’s a fun track, and I’m looking forward to getting to the Northeast with LA Golf and all of the partners on the No. 10 car.” – Austin Dillon on New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made four NXS starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where he has earned a best finish of third and eight-laps led.

Hemric currently sits eighth in the 2023 NXS standings and has earned two top five and nine top-10 finishes.

“New Hampshire is a challenging track. We have stepped up our short-track program this year at Kaulig Racing and everyone back at the shop has been working hard. I look forward to hopefully getting the results to show that.” – Daniel Hemric on New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first NXS start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the Ambetter Health 200.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Smith has earned one win, four top fives, seven top-10 finishes and two pole awards.

Smith is fifth in NXS point standings with one win, four top five and seven top-10 finishes.

“I’ve never raced at New Hampshire before, so I’m going to be learning a lot in the practice session Friday. The weather doesn’t look great, and I know we can race in the rain there as well. I might be learning a lot this weekend on the fly! We’ve had positive momentum at a bunch of races lately but just haven’t gotten the finishes we need. I think that it’s all a part of the process, though. Running up front consistently, like we have been, will eventually lead to more breaks and better luck down the line.” – Chandler Smith on New Hampshire Motor Speedway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.