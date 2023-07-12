LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Race Information

Round: Race No. 20 of 36

Track Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Race Name: Crayon 301

Broadcast: Sunday, July 16th at 2:30 PM ET live on USA Network (TV), PRN (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Team Entrants:

No. 42 | Noah Gragson & Luke Lambert – Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

No. 43 | Erik Jones & Dave Elenz – Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats

NXS Starts: 3; Best Start: 3rd (2021); Best Finish: 10th (2019); Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 1; Laps Led: 0

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Start: 1st (2017); Best Finish: 15th (2017); Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 1; Laps Led: 40

2023 NCS Season Stats

Starts: 18; Best Start: 10th (COTA); Best Finish: 12th (Atlanta); Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 0; Points: 33rd

-About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts﻿.

Atlanta recap: Noah Gragson qualified in the 31st position for the 400-mile event at Atlanta Motor Speedway. At the beginning of the race, the handling of the car was not where Gragson wanted it to be. Crew chief Luke Lambert and the team adjusted on the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet throughout the race. Gragson made his way into the top-15 but on Lap 146, he said the car stepped out from under him causing contact with the wall. The team was able to repair the damage in time and Gragson was able to make minimum speed, but he would be six laps down when rejoining the field. The race was red flagged at lap 185 and did not go the scheduled distance of 260 laps due to rain and Gragson was credited with a 33rd place finishing position.

Happy birthday, Noah!: Gragson will celebrate his 25th birthday this weekend on Saturday, July 15.

Luke at Loudon: Crew chief Luke Lambert has 15 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series of which he has earned two top-five and six top-10 finishes with four different drivers. He has two starts in Xfinity, one with Gragson which resulted in a top-10 finish.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Fan Vote: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner Jimmie Johnson was selected as a nominee for the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class. The vote will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2 when a 61-person panel will meet to select next year’s inductees. The 62nd vote goes to winners of a NASCAR.com Fan Vote (www.nascar.com/halloffame). The fan vote is currently open and will close on July 30 at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Wendy’s to honor National Fries Day and National Ice Cream Days: Gragson’s sponsor Wendy’s is honoring National French Fries Day (July 13) and National Ice Cream Day (July 16) by giving customers a free order of fries, any size, with any purchase made using the Wendy’s app (one order per person). Customers can also redeem the deal for an order of free seasoned potatoes – Wendy’s breakfast fries. Offer is applied to a mobile order, scan in-restaurant or at the drive-thru. Also through Sunday, customers can get a free small Frosty with the purchase of a small order of fries through Grubhub.

Quoting Noah: “New Hampshire hasn’t been one of my better tracks but we got a handle on it in the Xfinity Series. It’s a fast track and the fans up there are super cool, they love racing. I just want this No. 42 team to go there, execute all day long and come home with a respectable finish.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats

NCS Starts: 7; Best Start: 4th; Best Finish: 3rd (2019); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 2; Laps Led: 4

NXS Starts: 1; Best Start: 2nd; Best Finish: 2nd (2016); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1; Laps Led: 3

NCTS Starts: 2; Best Start: 4th; Best Finish 7th (2015) Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 2; Laps Led: 12

2023 NCS Season Stats

-Starts: 19; Best start: 8th (COTA); Best finish: 6th (Talladega); Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 3; Laps led: 17; Points: 28th

About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

Atlanta in the Rearview: Erik Jones began the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 25th position. Jones initially struggled to find the right balance with his car but the team made significant adjustments during two lengthy pit stops. During a late restart, Jones made his way into third, but Mother Nature had the last word, and the race was called early. Jones finished just outside the top 10 in 11th place.

Fast and LOUDon: Over his seven starts at the one-mile asphalt oval, Jones has earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes. Jones holds an average start position of 12.6 and an average finishing position of 18th. During the 2019 race, Jones led four laps and finished the race in third place at the “Magic Mile”.

Slinger Nationals: This week Jones participated in the 44th Annual Cobblestone Hotels Slinger Nationals at Slinger (Wisc.) Speedway. During practice, Jones logged an impressive lap time of 11.333 seconds, placing him at the top of the leaderboard. He took home an 11th-place finish in the main event.

Trading Spots: Jones and his longtime spotter Rick Carelli will trade places for a stint. Carelli, a former NASCAR driver, will get behind the wheel for the “Spotter Exhibition Race” at Stafford (Conn.) Speedway on July 13. The 20-lap shootout will take place before the Camping World SRX Series event and Jones will be on the spotter stand to be his ‘eye in the sky’.

Dave in New Hampshire: No. 43 crew chief Dave Elenz has a total of seven starts at the Magic Mile – one in the NASCAR Cup Series and six in the Xfinity Series. During his Xfinity Series career, Elenz coached five different drivers to one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Meet Erik: On Sunday, July 16th, Jones will sign autographs for approximately 100 fans at the United States Air Force activation display in the Fan Zone at 11:20 am local time.

Quoting Erik Jones: “New Hampshire is fun, I enjoy going there, the fans are always huge supporters of our race coming to town and we have a great crowd every year so it’s always fun to go up to Loudon. The track itself is a tough place, it changes so much with whether they put down the resin or don’t put down the resin, it seems like it really changes the race a lot and what you need out of your car. You have to adjust for that and figure out what you need from your car to go out and run well. It always seems like if you have a good turning car, you will go out and run well in New Hampshire. Hopefully, we can find that out and get some good track position early since track position is so important there, so I hope we can get it turning good and get out front.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for drivers Noah Gragson and Erik Jones, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

