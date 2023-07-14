Rocky’s Ace Hardware to Support Joe Graf Jr. at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, N.H.: Rocky’s Ace Hardware, your neighborhood store for paint, hardware, lawn and garden and grilling will support NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Joe Graf Jr. in Saturday afternoon’s Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS).

Founded in Springfield, MA in 1926, Rocky’s Ace Hardware has 48 locations throughout Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, including 32 stores in New England.

Rocky′s has become one of the country’s largest Ace Hardware dealers, noted for its exceptional customer service and vast product selection.

Their pairing with Graf will be Rocky’s Ace Hardware’s first foray into the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Graf will drive the No. 19 Rocky’s Ace Hardware Toyota Supra for Saturday’s 200-lap race, his fourth race of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing and his first since Richmond (Va.) Raceway on April 1.

“I’m excited to grow our relationship with Rocky’s Ace Hardware to include a primary partnership role with Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend at New Hampshire,” said Graf.

“Our introduction with Rocky’s Ace Hardware came through another one of my current marketing partners CoverSeal and because of that great working relationship and the business-to-business opportunities that the NASCAR Xfinity Series offers, we are stoked that Rocky’s Ace Hardware wanted to be a part of my Xfinity Series return to Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend.”

Rocco J. Falcone, Rocky’s president and CEO is thrilled to be a part of Graf’s journey at New Hampshire.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Rocky’s Ace Hardware to partner with Joe Gibbs Racing, CoverSeal and Joe Graf Jr, for the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said Rocco J. Falcone, Rocky’s president and CEO.

“We’re grateful to our partners at CoverSeal for helping to make this happen. Rocky’s is a locally owned business with 32 stores across New England, including three in New Hampshire, and this is a great way for us to bring our Brand to Joe Graf Jr and Joe Gibbs Racing fans for the biggest race in New England.”

Graf who turned 25 on Wednesday, July 12, will make his third start at the Loudon, New Hampshire track on Saturday and looks to improve on his 12th place finish last July.

In three previous Joe Gibbs Racing starts this season, Graf has collected two top-15 finishes, highlighted by an 11th-place finish in their debut together in the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway in March.

Following Saturday’s race, Graf will visit the Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. to meet and greet race fans ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 race.

For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

The Ambetter Health 200 (200 laps | 211.6 miles) is the 18th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 5:05 p.m. – 5:35 p.m. Qualifying is set to follow practice beginning at 5:35 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag the next afternoon, Saturday, July 15, 2023, shortly after 3:00 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About Rocky’s Ace Hardware:

Rocky’s Ace Hardware, your neighborhood store for paint, hardware, lawn and garden, and grilling, has been in continuous operation, under the same family ownership, since opening its first location in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1926.

From one modest store to now 48 convenient locations throughout Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, Rocky′s has become one of the country’s largest Ace Hardware dealers, noted for its exceptional customer service and vast product selection.

For more information, visit rockys.com.