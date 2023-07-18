Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Benebone Ford Mustang Team Pocono Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff push continues for Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team. This weekend, the race goes to the Pocono Raceway for Sunday’s 160-lap main event.

The team is currently 16th in the playoff standings and two points out of 15th. They are one point ahead of 17th.

Making their NASCAR Cup Series debut on the No. 34 Ford this weekend is Benebone. Benebone is a leading USA-brand of durable chew toys for dogs.﻿

COMPETITION NOTES:

McDowell is coming off his best finish in his NASCAR Cup Series career at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Monday.

He now comes into the Pocono Raceway where he has a streak of finishes of 19th, 17th and sixth the past two years. McDowell also had a finish of eighth in 2020 in the No. 34 Ford Mustang. These recent results have been the best for McDowell at the track in 20 previous starts.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We’re always confident as a team. I think we have some work to do this weekend at Pocono, but coming out of New Hampshire we’re still in a good position. We’ve seen Michael have good finishes at Pocono so we know we can have a good race.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“We knew we had to come out of New Hampshire with a good run and we did OK. I think we have more confidence at Pocono because of our recent runs. Looking at New Hampshire, Pocono, Richmond and Michigan, this weekend is a race where we want to really perform well and collect as many points as possible. We know we have better tracks after Michigan, but we need to maintain at some of these current races.

“It’s also a good weekend for us with our debut for Benebone. I love that it’s a US-based company of chewable dog toys. The car looks great and we’ll be doing a lot of cool things with Benebone this weekend at the track.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.